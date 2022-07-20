ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

‘Free Chol Soo Lee’ Trailer: Sundance Doc Exposes Decades-Long Protests Over Wrongly Convicted Korean American

By Samantha Bergeson
IndieWire
IndieWire
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KEhX9_0gmE6vgR00
“Free Chol Sol Lee”

As we know all too well, freedom and justice aren’t for all in America.

Sundance documentary “Free Chol Soo Lee” centers on the racial profiling and subsequent arrest of then 20-year-old Korean immigrant Chol Soo Lee who was accused of a gang-related murder in San Francisco’s Chinatown in 1973.

The documentary premieres August 12 at the IFC Center in New York City, followed by a special one-night-only simulcast screening event hosted by MUBI in over 180 theaters nationwide August 17 for the week that would’ve been Lee’s 70th birthday. After the special one-night-only event, “Free Chol Soo Lee” will continue to roll out to theaters across the country, including the Roxie Theater in San Francisco starting August 19, with Los Angeles and additional cities to come. IndieWire shares the exclusive trailer below.

As seen in the documentary, after a trial hinging on questionable accounts from white tourists, Lee is convicted and sentenced to life in prison. He spends years fighting to survive — until investigative journalist K.W. Lee takes a special interest in his case, igniting an unprecedented social justice movement that would unite Asian Americans and inspire a new generation of activists.

Lee was convicted in the death of Yip Yee Tak and later sentenced to death following the killing of fellow prisoner Morrison Needham, although Lee claimed self-defense. Lee served ten years of his sentence, four years of which were on death row, for the murder of Tak, for which he was acquitted.

Directors Julie Ha and Eugene Yi spent six years capturing Lee’s legacy, using archival footage, firsthand interviews with activists, and narration from Lee’s personal writings to portray the movement to free him. Five decades after Lee’s wrongful imprisonment, “Free Chol Soo Lee” dives deeper into his re-entry into society and the pressures of being a beacon for the community.

“Free Chol Soo Lee” is produced by Su Kim (“Hale County This Morning, This Evening”), Jean Tsien (“76 Days”), and Sona Jo. Sally Jo Fifer and Lois Vossen serve as executive producers for ITVS and Independent Lens, Stephen Gong for CAAM, and XTR’s Kathryn Everett, Andy Hsieh, and Bryn Mooser. “Free Chol Soo Lee” is a co-production of ITVS in association with the Center for Asian American Media (CAAM) with funding provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

During IndieWire’s First-Time Filmmakers panel at Sundance, co-director Ha shared the inspiration behind bringing Lee’s story to the big screen.

“[K.W. Lee’s] series of stories helped trigger a landmark movement to free a wrongfully convicted man from death row,” Ha explained. “You pay attention, and it actually changes your whole world view and what might be your purpose in life. We just decided to dig in and excavate the story because we just knew it was too important not to be known.”

“Free Choo Sol Lee” premieres August 12 in theaters.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
IndieWire

‘Stranger Things’ Fame Helped Joseph Quinn Get Released by U.S. Immigration After Being Recognized

First Doja Cat has a crush on Joseph Quinn, and now the British-born actor is detained by U.S. Immigration. Is there any unexpected headline Quinn can’t make?. During his July 25 appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” the “Stranger Things” actor revealed he was “held up” by immigration while entering New York. That is, until the immigration officers recognized him as Eddie Munson from the hit Netflix series.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IndieWire

Billy Eichner Dashes Hopes for a ‘Billy on the Street’ Revival: ‘The Vast Majority of It Is Behind Me’

In addition to being the first major studio film with an all-LGBT cast, the upcoming rom-com “Bros” marks Billy Eichner’s first outing as a Hollywood leading man. It’s a departure from the confrontational man-on-the-street comedy that Eichner became known for on his popular game show “Billy on the Street.” But if Eichner gets his way, the change in personas will be a permanent one.
MOVIES
IndieWire

From Bill Cosby to Kanye West, Long-Form Documentaries Help Us Grasp the Downfall of Pop Culture Heroes

Until recent years, Emmy and Oscar campaigns only intersected in the documentary categories, as Oscar favorites often continued their momentum into Emmy season. Oscar winners “O.J.: Made in America” and “Free Solo” both won Emmys, launching debates about category fraud and the porous TV vs. film distinction that felt like exercises in futility. That has changed a few times over: First, the TV Academy ruled that Oscar-nominated documentaries didn’t qualify, and then updated its policy this year to clarify that any documentary placed on the AMPAV viewing platform was disqualified from Emmy consideration.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Society
City
New York City, NY
San Francisco, CA
Entertainment
City
San Francisco, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Society
City
Chinatown, NY
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Los Angeles, CA
Society
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Entertainment
IndieWire

‘Thirteen Lives’ Review: Ron Howard’s No-Frills Cave Rescue Drama Has Too Much Air, Too Little Depth

It’s been less than a year since “Free Solo” directors E. Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin debuted the “The Rescue,” a remarkable documentary about the international effort to safely extract 12 young boys and their soccer coach from deep within a flooded Thailand cave system in the summer of 2018. Filled with impeccable recreations that were performed by the actual divers involved, the film was (and remains) so heart-in-your-throat harrowing that it seemed destined to endure as the definitive telling of this story. As I wrote in my review at the time: “‘The Rescue’ is intense enough that even Michael Bay and Peter Berg should recognize that no mega-budget dramatization could match up to it.”
MOVIES
IndieWire

Lucy Liu Didn’t Even Realize ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Co-Star Cameron Diaz Had Retired for Eight Years

Cameron Diaz may be officially un-retired with a new Netflix film in the works, but her former “Charlie’s Angels” co-star Lucy Liu had no idea she had even left Hollywood. Diaz announced her retirement in 2018 with her last film role to date being 2014’s “Annie.” The “Holiday” alum formerly appeared alongside Liu in 2000’s “Charlie’s Angels” and its sequel, “Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle” in 2003.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Survey Shows Tom Hardy Is the Hardest Actor for Americans to Understand

Click here to read the full article. If you have to turn on subtitles while watching “Peaky Blinders,” you’re not alone. According to a new survey from Preply (via The Wrap), American viewers have a harder time following Tom Hardy’s dialogue than any other actor. And “Peaky Blinders,” a show that Hardy frequently appears on, was named the hardest-to-understand TV show. Fans of Hardy will likely find the results to be unsurprising, as the actor is famous for playing roles that require him to mumble. He can currently be seen in the sixth and final season of “Peaky Blinders” on Netflix, and...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chol Soo Lee
IndieWire

‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ Trailer Reveals Godly Duo Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu Breaking Bad

Right on the heels of “Thor: Love and Thunder,” Warner Bros. Pictures and DC Entertainment are giving a look at their cinematic version of the realm of the gods. On Sunday, the studio debuted the first trailer for “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” during its San Diego Comic-Con program inside the prestigious Hall H exhibition room. While DC Comics fans got a teaser of the film at FanDome last year, this year viewers actually got to see the film’s two antagonists, Hespera and Calypso in action.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Patrick Schwarzenegger Had to Wear a ‘Pregnancy Belly’ for ‘The Staircase’: ‘It Was Weird’

Patrick Schwarzenegger now knows what it’s like to be pregnant. Well, kind of. While the “Terminal List” actor’s father Arnold Schwarzenegger played a man who could conceive and carry a child in 1994 comedy “Junior,” Schwarzenegger revealed he wore a “pregnancy belly” prosthetic to show his “The Staircase” character’s physical change over the course of the HBO limited series.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sundance#Soo#United States#Racism#Korean#American#The Roxie Theater#Asian Americans
IndieWire

Paul Sorvino, Tony-Nominated Star and ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘The Rocketeer’ Actor, Dead at Age 83

Updated, July 25 at 3:14 p.m. ET: Oscar winner Mira Sorvino penned a tribute to her late father, “Goodfellas” star and Tony nominee Paul Sorvino. Mira wrote, “My father the great Paul Sorvino has passed. My heart is rent asunder- a life of love and joy and wisdom with him is over. He was the most wonderful father. I love him so much. I’m sending you love in the stars Dad as you ascend.”
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Sydney Sweeney Throws Out the First Pitch at Red Sox Game, Boston Loses 28-5

Anyone who says baseball has become boring and unwatchable must have missed the Red Sox game on Friday night. “The White Lotus” and “Euphoria” star Sydney Sweeney was on hand at Fenway Park to throw out the ceremonial first pitch when the Boston Red Sox hosted the Toronto Blue Jays. The actress donned a Red Sox jersey for the occasion, but her support did not do the home team much good. If anything, she might have been the bad luck charm.
BOSTON, MA
IndieWire

Zooey Deschanel Defends M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘The Happening’: ‘Maybe People Didn’t Get’ It

It’s “Happening” all over again. Almost 15 years since the premiere of M. Night Shyamalan’s oft-spoofed flop “The Happening,” lead star Zooey Deschanel is back defending her role in the 2008 box office bomb. In an interview with The Guardian using fan-requested questions, Deschanel joked that “The Happening” was “pretty universally not loved” despite Shyamalan’s best attempts.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
IndieWire

‘Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Comic-Con Trailer: A Familiar Villain Strikes Fear in Middle-Earth

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” Amazon’s sprawling addition to J.R.R. Tolkien’s legendary fantasy saga, is only a month away from its Prime Video debut. And with the biggest geek culture event of the year taking place in San Diego this weekend, Amazon wasted no time in releasing another trailer. The new footage provides fans with an even clearer look at Amazon’s take on the Middle Earth, and the important ways that it differs from Peter Jackson’s beloved take on the material.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IndieWire

Jack Quaid Is Finally Forgiven by Amandla Stenberg Over ‘Hunger Games’ Kill: Fans ‘Spitting on Me’ for Years

“The Boys” star Jack Quaid and “Bodies Bodies Bodies” (plus “Star Wars” series “The Acolyte” lead) Amandla Stenberg had a mini “Hunger Games” reunion during 2022 San Diego Comic-Con exactly 10 years since facing off in the Panem arena. Quaid made his acting debut as Marvel in the 2012 adaptation of Suzanne Collins’ hit YA series, with Stenberg continuing her child stardom career in the role of Rue.
MOVIES
IndieWire

IndieWire

18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy