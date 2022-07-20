ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcdonough, GA

Man dresses up as elderly woman to rob Georgia bank

By Gustaf Kilander
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Georgia police are searching for a man suspected of robbing a bank while dressed up as an old woman.

The incident took place in Henry County, southeast of Atlanta , on Monday.

The man arrived at Chase Bank in the city of McDonough wearing white sneakers, a white wig, a floral dress, orange latex gloves, a black facemask or a neck gator, and carrying a pink bag.

Police have said that he gave a note to a member of staff demanding to be given money, telling the employee that he had a gun, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

After grabbing the money, the man left the bank and drove off in a small, white SUV that police believe could have been a recent Lexus model. A tag wasn’t spotted.

According to CBS46 , the suspect is described as a Black man, around 6 feet tall and slim.

Anyone with information that could help solve the case has been asked to contact Detective William Poss at the McDonough Police Department at 470-878-1091 or via email at wposs@mcdonoughga.org .

Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta can be reached anonymously at 404-577-8477.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39sXol_0gmE6qGo00

