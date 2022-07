Three New York City juveniles in town visiting a friend were charged with burglary, theft and criminal attempt on July 18. A borough resident reported her purse was removed from her vehicle while she was in a store. The resident was able to provide the description of three juveniles she witnessed fleeing the area as she returned to her vehicle. Patrol was able to locate the juveniles, who were allegedly with the resident’s purse in their possession, according to police on the department’s social media page.

METUCHEN, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO