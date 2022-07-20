Biden to visit Wilkes-Barre Thursday

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — President Biden is expected to visit Wilkes-Barre Thursday.

Congressman Matt Cartwright confirms with Eyewitness News that President Biden will visit Wilkes-Barre on Thursday. He is expected to talk about community safety and crime-related issues.

“The President will give remarks on building on the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act to further reduce gun crime and save lives,” the White House stated in a news release.

According to a Wilkes University spokesperson, President Biden will appear at Wilkes University’s Marts Center on Thursday, July 21.

The White House has not yet released specific details on a time and location.

This is a developing story. Check back with Eyewitness News for more details as they are released.

Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27 Mobile app .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.