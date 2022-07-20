ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden to visit Wilkes-Barre Thursday

By Tim Haberski, Julie Dunphy
 3 days ago

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — President Biden is expected to visit Wilkes-Barre Thursday.

Congressman Matt Cartwright confirms with Eyewitness News that President Biden will visit Wilkes-Barre on Thursday. He is expected to talk about community safety and crime-related issues.

“The President will give remarks on building on the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act to further reduce gun crime and save lives,” the White House stated in a news release.

According to a Wilkes University spokesperson, President Biden will appear at Wilkes University’s Marts Center on Thursday, July 21.

‘Good Samaritan’ praised for actions in Indiana mall shooting

The White House has not yet released specific details on a time and location.

This is a developing story. Check back with Eyewitness News for more details as they are released.

