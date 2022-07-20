ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheetz giving away free hot dogs for National Hot Dog Day

By Aaron Marrie
WTAJ — In celebration of National Hot Dog Day, Sheetz is giving away two free hot dogs with any purchase using their app.

July 20 marks National Hot Dog Day, so to celebrate Sheetz is giving away free hot dogs. Plus, if you can’t celebrate on Wednesday, the offer is available until Friday, July 22.

The limited promotion is available at all Sheetz locations and is limited to one use per customer.

