Christoph Zimmermann: Norwich City defender joins Darmstadt

Follow live coverage as England face South Africa in the final and deciding one-day international at Headingley.England lost the toss and were put in to bat by South Africa. It was the latest toss to go against captain Jos Buttler, who also lost out against India at the Oval and South Africa at Chester-le-Street recently.England named an unchanged side from their 118-run victory in the second ODI at Emirates Old Trafford on Friday, with the Proteas also making no changes. Craig Overton was released from the England squad and will be available for Somerset ahead of their County Championship match at Essex, which starts on Monday.Follow all the latest live coverage of today's match in the live blog below:

