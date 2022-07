There's a wide variety of custom ROMs out there right now. Some go all out on including as many features as possible, while others try to provide a Pixel-like experience, but one among them really stands out. LineageOS has become a must-know name in the custom ROM community over the last several years, boasting a truly impressive number of officially supported devices. Its latest version, Android 12-based LineageOS 19, is currently extending support to more handsets following its debut earlier this year. The latest to join in the fun is the OnePlus Nord N200, Redmi 7, and the FairPhone 3.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO