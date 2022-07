South Dakota State University and the University of Nebraska at Lincoln are teaming up to present a forage field day scheduled for August 4th to be held at the Haskell Ag Lab at Concord, Nebraska. SDSU Extension Forage Specialist Sara Bauder is assisting with the coordination of the field day. She says the forage field day is designed for the entire region. The forage field day will begin at 10:00 a.m. and Bauder says it will be a full day with various speakers and topics. Bauder says there is a $30 registration fee that also covers a provided lunch. She says CCA credits can be earned by attending the forage field day. Bauder tells of other featured speakers and topics scheduled for the joint forage field day. The SDSU forage specialist says attendees will have the opportunity to tour the research facility and view a forage variety plot.

