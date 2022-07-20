ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Off-duty New Mexico State Police officer found dead inside home

By Isaac Cruz
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The death of an off-duty New Mexico State Police officer is under investigation after he was found dead inside his Santa Rosa home Monday. Police say officers went to the home of 24-year-old Omar Carrasco to perform a welfare check after he did not show up for his scheduled shift and multiple phone calls were unsuccessful.

Fight over teenagers leads to deadly Albuquerque shooting

Officials say when officers arrived at his home they found his patrol car outside and entered the home after multiple knocks on the door were unanswered. They say Carrasco’s body was found inside the home. They also say his body didn’t have any obvious signs of foul play. Carrasco’s body was sent to the Office of The Medical Investigator for an autopsy.

The 24-year-old graduated from the NMSP 99th Recruit School on June 10, 2022, and was assigned to the Uniform Bureau in Santa Rosa after graduation. NMSP says Carrasco was a native of El Paso, Texas.

Green or Red NM
3d ago

So sad. RIP. Prayers and Condolences to the family. 🙏🙏🙏😓😓

#New Mexico State Police
KRQE News 13

Las Vegas man found guilty of defacing tombs

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A man who destroyed graves at a Las Vegas cemetery last year has been found guilty. In March 2021, San Miguel County workers saw a red SUV leaving the Mt. Calvary Cemetery and could hear the vehicle dragging something behind it as it left. A few days later, a man reported his […]
LAS VEGAS, NM
KRQE News 13

Lawyers to help those affected by wildfires in northern New Mexico

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Lawyers will be at New Mexico Highlands University Saturday to help those impacted by New Mexico wildfires. The in-person, walk-in clinic will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Services will include assistance in securing FEMA benefits, insurance claims, and more. Visit the State Bar of New Mexico’s website for more […]
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico July 22 – July 28

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from July 22 – July 28 around New Mexico. July 1 – Aug. 17 – Sunflower U-Pick at Big Jim Farms – Sunflower U-Pick will start July 1st and we will be open every day throughout the Summer and Fall. Big Jim Farms is open daily now until the end of October from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Located in the scenic valley of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque. No Pets. Bring sunscreen, a hat, & bottled water.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Judge denies move to seal papers in alleged neo-Nazi’s trial

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A judge in Virginia on Friday denied efforts to keep documents sealed in the case of a man with alleged neo-Nazi sympathies who is accused of killing his girlfriend’s parents. The ruling follows motions by The Washington Post and The Associated Press to access...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
KVIA

2 dead, 1 missing in flooding in northern New Mexico

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — Two people died and another person was reported missing from flash flooding in a stretch of northern New Mexico that had been ravaged this past spring by wildfire. Tim Nix, chief of the Cabo Lucero Volunteer Fire Department, said the two bodies were discovered...
LAS VEGAS, NM
KRQE News 13

Investigators: Attacker ‘did not know who’ Zeldin was

A man accused of attacking New York GOP gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin during a recent campaign rally told investigators he’d been drinking that day and didn’t know who the congressman was, authorities said as the man was arrested on a federal assault charge Saturday. David Jakubonis, 43, made...
ROCHESTER, NY
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

