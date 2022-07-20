ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, SC

‘A moral issue.’ Pence to visit Florence church service for roll out of ‘post Roe’ policy

By Adam Benson
The Sun News
The Sun News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NoFYH_0gmE0Zfp00
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to reporters before the Carolina Pregnancy Center’s annual gala in Spartanburg, South Carolina on May 5, 2022. Joseph Bustos jbustos@thestate.com

Is he running?

It’s an easy question to ask of former vice president Mike Pence upon his latest trip to South Carolina, a key early voting state that can quickly determine the political fortune of presidential candidates.

But officials with knowledge of Pence’s visit to Florence Baptist Temple say White House aspirations aren’t on the agenda during a talk centered around the “Post-Roe world,” as advertised on the church’s Facebook page.

Pastor Bill Monroe’s longtime friendship with former state Republican Party chairman Chad Connelly led to talks with Pence’s camp and his decision to use the South Irby Street church as a backdrop for his remarks.

Pence has called on every state to outlaw abortion since the Supreme Court’s landmark June ruling overturning Roe v. Wade and in May headlined a fundraiser at a Spartanburg pregnancy crisis center.

“He said the vice president wanted to make this statement from a church if possible, because of the nature of it,” Monroe told The Sun News. “We believe that it’s a spiritual and a moral issue.”

South Carolina’s current law bans abortions at around six weeks of pregnancy, with limited exceptions for rape, incest, life of the mother and fetal anomaly. The Republican-led General Assembly is likely this year to pass a more restrictive ban, with the House recently starting public listening sessions that have focused almost entirely on whether to keep exceptions in place.

Palmetto Family Council president David Wilson said Pence is expected to roll out a “life after Roe” policy aimed at offsetting an executive order by Joe Biden that includes protections for medication-induced abortions, wider access to contraceptives and free legal services for reproductive health care providers and patients.

Monroe, who founded Florence Baptist Temple in 1969 out of an abandoned theater, is on the Palmetto Family Council’s governing board. The church today sprawls across 52 acres and draws up to 2,000 people to weekly services.

Since its inception, Monroe said, the sanctity of life has guided temple doctrine. Despite Pence’s decades of politics, the Wednesday night service will be presented as a church service and not a political rally, he added.

“We view it as a biblical issue at the very root of all morality,” Monroe said. “I know it’s become politicized, and I know it’s become a major political issue in the country but it also, to me, is such a spiritual, moral issue.”

Regardless of what Pence might say, his latest Palmetto State appearance reinforces the coveted role South Carolina plays in national politics, Wilson said.

“The fact that vice president Pence is speaking about life after Roe in Florence, South Carolina, tells you how important this issue is to conservative voters,” Wilson said. “I welcome every voice that wants to come to this state and speak on issues that matter to conservatives.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Sun News

Myrtle Beach area restaurant illegally paid less than minimum wage, ex-employee alleges

A former employee of a Myrtle Beach area restaurant is accuses the company of violating the state laws, alleging servers and bartenders were paid less than minimum wage. Madison Doll filed the lawsuit Tuesday against Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, according to the Horry County Public Index. The suit also names owners and former managers of the restaurant as defendants.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spartanburg, SC
City
Florence, SC
Florence, SC
Government
Florence, SC
Society
State
South Carolina State
HipHopWired

GOP Senator Implies He Wants To Bring Back Segregation In Response To Roe V. Wade Decision

White conservatives stay telling on themselves on Twitter—and then pretending the racist sh*t they said wasn’t racist. Former President Barack Obama posted a simple tweet joining most Americans in condemning the U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v Wade, which ends constitutionally protected abortion rights. Today, the Supreme Court not only reversed nearly 50 […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Al Franken erupts after Clarence Thomas says what Supreme Court should do after Roe v. Wade abortion decision

Former U.S. Senator Al Franken took to Twitter to criticize conservative justices on the U.S. Supreme Court following a majority decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. In a series of tweets, the embattled former Senator-turned-podcast host included a specific criticism of Justice Clarence Thomas, who opined the overturning of the abortion precedent should push his court to review other major cases as well.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

'This is a horrifying decision': 'Heartbroken' Michelle Obama leads furious criticism of SCOTUS overturning of Roe v. Wade - as Amy Schumer blasts justices for following 'intentions of slave-owning rapists who've been dead for hundreds for years'

Michelle Obama and Amy Schumer are leading the furious public criticism of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade today - with the former First Lady slamming the move as 'horrifying' while warning that it will have 'devastating consequences' for women across the US. Dozens of celebrities have...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Monroe
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Chad Connelly
Fox News

Whoopi Goldberg warns Clarence Thomas following Roe v. Wade reversal: You could become a 'quarter of a person'

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg lashed out against Justice Clarence Thomas following the Supreme Court's historic ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. Following Friday's stunning reversal of a roughly 50-year precedent that federally protected abortions, the ladies of the ABC daytime program took turns trashing the Supreme Court's decision while broadcasting from the Bahamas.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Mic

A right-wing religious activist was caught on hot mic saying she prayed with Supreme Court justices

Here’s a little peek behind the curtain of how my job works: If I’m writing about a specific subject, and I happen to have a connection with any of the people or organizations involved in what I’m writing about, I have to say so right there in the middle of the article. If I have a really serious connection to anyone I’m supposed to be writing about, I say “nope, sorry, can’t cover this story. I’m too close,” and then I respectfully bow out to let one of my colleagues with some distance take over. This is a fairly standard practice to avoid the even the appearance — much less the actual presence — of a conflict of interest. For the most part it works out very nicely for everyone involved.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Harvard Law instructor says Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe should 'never know peace again'

A Harvard Law School instructor tweeted that the Supreme Court Justices who overturned Roe v. Wade should "never know peace again." Harvard Law School Cyberlaw Clinical instructor Alejandra Caraballo made the comments in a tweet thread on June 25, stating that the Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade in a decision that was announced on June 24 are "pariahs."
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roe V Wade#Church Service#Morality#Florence Baptist Temple#Republican Party#The South Irby Street#The Supreme Court#General Assembly#Palmetto Family Council
Daily Mail

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer tells Biden he will formally retire at noon THURSDAY after final opinions are issued and days after Roe v. Wade was overturned - clearing the way for Ketanji Brown Jackson to be sworn in

Thursday will mark the final day on the Supreme Court bench for 83-year-old Justice Stephen Breyer, clearing the way for future Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson to be the first black woman on the high court. Tomorrow will also be the last day for the judicial body's most politically-charged docket in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Lindsey Graham's Georgia subpoena defense is disturbing. Trump would be proud.

Last week, a special grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia, issued subpoenas to Sen. Lindsey Graham, Rudy Giuliani and several others seeking their testimony. The grand jury decided these individuals may have evidence relevant to its criminal investigation into whether there was interference by former President Donald Trump and others with the 2020 presidential votes in Fulton County, which includes Atlanta.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Daily Mail

'This is so awesome. It's a miracle!' GOP Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene joins pro-life celebrations after Roe v Wade is overturned by SCOTUS - with DC police 'fully-activated' as US braces for weekend of rioting and violence

Controversial Georgia GOP Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene said the end of Roe v Wade is 'a miracle', as Washington DC's police was 'fully-activated' in anticipation of a weekend of rioting and violence. Speaking moments after the Supreme Court handed down its 6-3 opinion Friday, Greene said: 'I think it’s a...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
White House
CBS News

Trump claims "persecution" of him would "immediately stop" if he decided not to run for political office

Former President Donald Trump claimed that if he did not pursue the presidency again, Washington would leave him alone. "If I announced that I was not going to run any longer for political office the persecution of Donald Trump would immediately stop," Trump said at a rally in Prescott Valley, Ariz., Friday night. "But that is not what I do. I can't do that, I can't do that. Can't do that. Because I love this country and I love you."
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
The Intercept

Sen. Joe Manchin May Not Be Kingmaker in West Virginia for Long

For decades, Sen. Joe Manchin has presided over West Virginia’s Democratic Party, crowning candidates and throwing cushy appointments to allies while the state’s jobs, wages, and environment have gradually been ground to dust. But earlier this month, a grassroots slate of over 50 Democrats took control of the West Virginia Democratic Party after winning a majority of seats on the executive committee and ousting party leadership, thus ending Manchin’s de facto control of the state party apparatus.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

“Embarrassment to our district”: Democrats trying to unseat Lauren Boebert — but so are Republicans

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Although Colorado is far from a red state at this point, it has its Republican-leaning districts — and one of Colorado's most infamous GOP politicians is Rep. Lauren Boebert. Colorado has a Democratic governor (Jared Polis) and two Democratic U.S. senators (John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet), and Democrats have majorities in both the Colorado State Senate and the Colorado House of Representatives.
COLORADO STATE
The Sun News

The Sun News

Myrtle Beach, SC
3K+
Followers
108
Post
542K+
Views
ABOUT

The Sun News serves the high-growth South Carolina coastal counties of Horry and Georgetown. Locals know the area as "The Grand Strand," defined by 60 miles of sandy beaches from the border of North Carolina and South Carolina to Georgetown County. In addition to a growing residential population, the area served by The Sun News is also a popular tourist destination for more than 18 million visitors annually. In addition to providing 24/7 news coverage for the local community, The Sun News also produces the tourism and entertainment site, GoToMyrtleBeach.com.

 https://www.myrtlebeachonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy