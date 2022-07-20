ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

Woman hospitalized after a traffic collision in Longview (Longview, TX)

 3 days ago

A woman was hospitalized after a crash Tuesday morning in Longview. As per the initial information, the traffic collision took place at TX-281 and Judson Rd. The early reports showed that a woman was driving a pickup when she suffered a medical emergency [...]

