Kentucky Employers’ Mutual Insurance Selects Origami Risk Core Platform to Drive Efficiency in Workers’ Comp

The Best Law Firm for 2022 award adds to Farahi Law Firm’s growing list of accolades for California personal injury law. Los Angeles, California – Farahi Law Firm, APC has been named the Best Law Firm for 2022 by the American Institute of Trial Lawyers. This prestigious award is given to firms that demonstrate excellence in litigation, client service, and ethical standards.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO