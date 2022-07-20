ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene, NY

Raymond Corp. welder wins global competition

By Pat Giblin
GREENE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Dave Micha, a Raymond Corporation welder, recently won gold in the international Toyota Material Handling Group Skills Competition. Micha beat competitors from China, France, Italy, and Sweden, as well as other U.S. participants.

According to Raymond, the competition consisted of welding a steel pressure vessel, which required performing tack welding, executing semiautomatic welding, and finishing of the vessel’s surface.

Raymond Vice President of operations, quality, and environmental health and safety congratulated Micha on behalf of the company.

“The Raymond Corporation heartily congratulates Dave Micha on this high achievement. The passion and dedication our welders like Dave Micha bring to the craft is inspiring and is a testament to the best-in-quality forklifts we build at Raymond. For an industry that touches almost everything, there will always be a need for skilled workers who provide essential services to help keep the supply chain moving. Our skilled team members are a major part of what has helped Raymond be a leader in the material handling industry for the past 100 years.”

Micha also spoke on his recent accomplishment.

“It was an honor to represent Raymond in the competition and secure this win,” he said. “I’m proud to work for a company that prioritizes quality and values the skilled trades such as welding.”

Raymond has an internal welding competition that began in 2015. Since then, many Raymond welders have earned invitations to compete in the TMHG Skills Competition., but Micha came out on top.

