Prisoners sell mainly to the Arizona Department of Corrections. But they have plenty of other buyers

Arizona Correctional Industries, a state-run company under the auspices of the Department of Corrections, makes thousands of different products at its workshops and warehouses at prisons throughout the state.

The overwhelming majority of products are manufactured for the Department of Corrections itself and other state agencies and government entities, according to a 15-month investigation by The Arizona Republic and KJZZ News that delved into the more than 11,000 price quotes that ACI delivered to potential customers.

Those products include everything from bunk beds and restraint chairs made for prisons to football goal posts and teak locker rooms made for high schools.

But prisoners working for ACI also made a wide variety of products for private companies and individuals. They include bar furniture, kitchen cabinets, car parts, calf chutes and horse trailers.

