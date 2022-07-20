Sheriff's Office and OSP issue 125 citations at Oregon Country Fair, responded to one death

Police cited a total of 125 people and gave 191 warnings in the area of the Oregon Country Fair near Veneta last weekend after police conducted increased traffic patrols for the event.

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office reported the results and said the most common citations were for speeding, with 65, followed by 25 for not wearing a seatbelt and 23 for other moving violations.

Police were also called to a death at the Big Oak Campground on Suttle Road early Sunday morning. The deceased person was a 43-year-old Washington state woman, and the cause appears to be medical, with no foul play suspected, according to Lane County Sgt. Thomas Speldrich.

The woman was attending the fair with her boyfriend and had been complaining of heart attack-like symptoms prior to losing consciousness, Speldrich added.

“Medics got there and tried to do CPR but she didn’t come back,” Speldrich said.

Other citations near the fair included eight for driving with a suspended license or no license, four miscellaneous equipment violations, and one DUII. Speldrich noted this year had much fewer DUIIs than some in the past.

There were 16 calls for service during the fair, which included the death. Other calls included two for missing people that were resolved, three illegal camping complaints, two for thefts, three traffic hazard complaints, one warrant arrest, three trespass complaints, and one call for reckless driving.

The increased enforcement ran from July 7 through July 11, and was conducted by both the Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police.

The Oregon Country Fair brings a high volume of vehicle and pedestrian traffic to the area each year, although this year the fair attendance had capped to allow for better social distancing. It was the first in-person fair since 2019.

