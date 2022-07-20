ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Can You Legally Bury Your Dead Pet In The Backyard In Illinois?

By Jake
B100
B100
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A bit of a grim topic, but something many of us sadly deal with in our lives. The short answer to the question "Can You Legally Bury Your Dead Pet In The Backyard In Illinois" is yes, but there are some limits and guidelines you need to follow. In...

b100quadcities.com

Comments / 35

holscher28
3d ago

I have a pet graveyard. It gives a ' home ' resting place for my beloved pets. I own & maintain my property & will keep my faithful friends close by . This is a freedom of choice .

Reply
23
Carolyn A
3d ago

I've always been told by the Vet it's illegal to bury an animal in your backyard in Illinois, But when a few of my animals had to be put down I told them I was burying them they said go ahead they would not say anything so I have several of my animals in my yard

Reply
9
Sunny Stufflebeam
3d ago

4 horses, many cats, black lab, sheltie, many German shepherds, rabbit, flying squirrel, 2 ferrets, 1 parakeet, 1 quaker parrot, 2 goats... no people though, just saying

Reply(2)
4
Jake Wells

New stimulus check coming your way in Illinois

photo of person holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash) Good news for many Illinois residents. You'll be getting a stimulus check from the state of Illinois. Most residents will get a check for $50 per individual and $100 per dependent with a maximum of three per family. So a family of five will receive the maximum of $400 (assuming all children are under 18 years of age). There is an income limit of up to 200,000 for individual tax filers and $400,000 for joint filers. (source)
ILLINOIS STATE
