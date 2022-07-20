ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan County, KY

RRFD still offering free smoke detectors

By Captain Carl Seidler
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Russellville Rural Fire Department still has free smoke detectors available for distribution for Logan County residents. The detectors are made possible through a FEMA fire prevention grant. It is always important to protect your family and home...

