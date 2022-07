Whether you’re out playing in the woods, working at home or sitting in your garden, there's a whole host of summer-loving bugs that you're likely to encounter in Arizona. Many of these insects are brought out in greater numbers by monsoon weather. Some are a nuisance; others are just plain icky. But there’s no need to worry — most of them are harmless to humans and pets. A majority are even good for the environment.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO