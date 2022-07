Denver is still the center of commercial marijuana in Colorado, but the city's grip on the market has loosened significantly, according to dispensary sales data. An annual progress report from the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses shows that Denver dispensaries accounted for nearly half of all marijuana sales in Colorado in 2014, when recreational sales first began. That percentage has dropped every year but one since then, however, going from 48.3 percent in 2014 to 30.9 percent in 2021.

