50 Cent is starring in and producing a new horror film that is apparently so gory it made one person on the film team pass out. 50 and crew, including director Josh Stolberg (Spiral), are knee-deep in shooting for the upcoming scary movie Skill House. On Sunday (July 17), Stolberg commented on a wild incident that happened on set during production. Apparently, during the filming of an especially bloody scene, one of the cameramen fainted.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO