Sales tax still strong in Huron County

NORWALK — Retail sales continue to be solid in Huron County.

In the July sales tax report, which reflected April sales, the county’s portion was $1,071,013. That number is the second most collected all-time for the month.

“We really appreciate folks buying local,” Auditor Roland Tkach said. “Sales tax collection remains steady.”

The county is already at 73 percent of the sales tax estimate for 2022.

“I’m very pleased with this report,” the auditor said.

Mom-and-Pop stores accounted for 28 percent of the overall sales tax total, while big-box stores were at 26 percent.

Vehicle sales checked in at 22 percent and Internet sales 19 percent.

“We monitor sales tax very closely at the auditor’s office,” Tkach said.

Liquor sales were up about 4 percent compared to a year ago.

Sales tax makes up between 53 and 63 percent of the county’s general fund revenue.

“I’m happy with these new numbers,” Tkach said. “We’re in a good position at this time.”