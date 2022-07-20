ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huron County, OH

Sales tax still strong in Huron County

By Norwalk Reflector staff
Norwalk Reflector
Norwalk Reflector
 3 days ago

NORWALK — Retail sales continue to be solid in Huron County.

In the July sales tax report, which reflected April sales, the county’s portion was $1,071,013. That number is the second most collected all-time for the month.

“We really appreciate folks buying local,” Auditor Roland Tkach said. “Sales tax collection remains steady.”

The county is already at 73 percent of the sales tax estimate for 2022.

“I’m very pleased with this report,” the auditor said.

Mom-and-Pop stores accounted for 28 percent of the overall sales tax total, while big-box stores were at 26 percent.

Vehicle sales checked in at 22 percent and Internet sales 19 percent.

“We monitor sales tax very closely at the auditor’s office,” Tkach said.

Liquor sales were up about 4 percent compared to a year ago.

Sales tax makes up between 53 and 63 percent of the county’s general fund revenue.

“I’m happy with these new numbers,” Tkach said. “We’re in a good position at this time.”

Morning Journal

Study gives hints of future plans for Pellet Terminal site and west bank of Black River in Lorain

The Pellet Terminal site could be home to a restaurant and host outdoor event programing. The Black River Park would feature 400 single or multi-family housing units with waterfront views aimed at attracting young professionals and empty nesters, along with some retail while an underused boat launch area with its access to railroad and the Black River could become a giant distribution warehouse.
LORAIN, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Bucyrus eatery to change hands

BUCYRUS – The new owner of a downtown eatery is hoping for a “smooth” transition when he takes over the business Friday. Jeremy Roberts is buying Fit Fab Fun, a smoothie and juice bar at 209 S. Sandusky Ave., from Diana Shroll. Roberts also owns Special Moments...
BUCYRUS, OH
Cleveland.com

What’s on Ohio’s Aug. 2 special primary election ballot? See what district you’re in and who’s running for state legislature

COLUMBUS, Ohio – In case you haven’t heard – and it’s quite possible you have not – Ohio has another primary election coming up soon. The Aug. 2 election is Ohio’s second primary election of the year, a byproduct of redistricting, since unresolved legal challenges meant state House and Senate district maps weren’t ready when the election was supposed to be held in May. A federal court picked the maps in June, overruling an earlier Ohio Supreme Court decision that said they were illegally slanted in favor of Republicans under the new anti-gerrymandering rules voters added to the state constitution.
OHIO STATE
