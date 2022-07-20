ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama Morning Drive: Top 5 moments for Alabama at the 2022 SEC media days

By Stacey Blackwood
 4 days ago
Syndication: Tuscaloosa News

Good morning, Alabama nation. Welcome to our Wednesday installment of Alabama Morning Drive.

We are right in the midst of the 2022 SEC media days and it was Alabama’s turn to take to the podium on Tuesday. A multitude of questions was asked of head coach Nick Saban and he provided some fantastic quotes, per usual.

Even Bryce Young, Will Anderson, and Jordan Battle provided some good moments while sitting behind the microphone.

In this edition of Alabama Morning Drive, we are going to take a quick look at five of the best moments that the Alabama head coach and player representatives provided on Tuesday.

Let’s get things rolling!

Will Anderson on the Saban-Fisher feud

Nick Saban wants more quality games

Jordan Battle on the Saban-Fisher feud

Bryce Young doesn't feel entitled after winning the Heisman

Nick Saban on Bryce Young and Will Anderson

