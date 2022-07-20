Man Arrested For Holding THIS In Public At An Idaho Campground

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Police Department on Thursday. Peter Lewis is one of three men who had been released from the Bonneville County Jail on ankle monitors for work release and court-ordered furlough. Just after noon on July 6, deputies said they discovered all three monitors indicated they had been cut. One of the other escapees, Tyson Mitchell, was apprehended previously. As of Thursday afternoon, the only one in the group at large was Levi Bautista.

