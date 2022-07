PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A 29-year-old drown when he attempted to swim across the Youghiogheny River. State police tell KDKA that 29-year-old David Koker of Dillsburg was vacationing with his family when he tried to swim across the river. Family members tried to rescue him but were unsuccessful. Koker slipped under the water and was ultimately recovered just after 8 p.m. on Saturday night. The incident is under investigation.

