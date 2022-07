Healthy Archuleta, a local non-profit in Archuleta County also known as the FSFE/Food Coalition, continues to celebrate the local food heroes that make up the food system in Archuleta County and the surrounding southwest region. These individuals uniquely contribute to the community’s vision for a sustainable, health promoting, and equitable local food system so that everyone has access to affordable nutritious foods. The effort to capture the profiles of these integral community members was initiated as part of the Archuleta Food System Summit that took place April 9, 2022.

ARCHULETA COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO