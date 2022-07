Louisiana Man Faces Up to 15 Years in Prison for Theft of Mail and Unlawful Possession of a Postal Key. New Orleans, Louisiana / State – Kyle Armstrong, age 20, a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana, pled guilty on July 20, 2022, before United States District Judge Susie Morgan to an indictment charging him with theft or receipt of stolen mail matter in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1708 and 1702 and with unlawful possession of a postal key in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1704 and 1702, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 14 HOURS AGO