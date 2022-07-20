Here’s why the nation’s second-largest grocery chain recalled three seafood items

Recalled ready2eat Crab & Shrimp with Cocktail Sauce FDA

A hat trick of packaging mistakes caused a food allergy danger and the recall of three ready-to-eat brand shrimp and/or crab dishes from Albertsons Companies stores.

That’s a list of stores that includes, along with Albertsons, Safeway, JewelOsco, Eagle, Vons, ACME, Andronico’s Community Markets, Balducci’s, Carrs-Safeway, King’s, Pak ‘N Save, Shaw’s and Star Market. According to foodindustry.com, this collection of stores is the nation’s second largest supermarket chain (behind Kroger) and fifth largest grocery seller.

And, across those stores, the ReadyMeals Cooked Shrimp with Cocktail Sauce; Snow Crab Legs Imitation Surimi; and Crab &Shrimp with Cocktail Sauce had labels that didn’t list egg, soy, wheat, fish or crustacean as allergens. If you don’t have an egg allergy, soy allergy, wheat allergy, fish allergy or crustacean allergy, this isn’t a problem.

But, as the Albertsons-written, FDA-posted recall notice says, “Consumers who have certain food allergies or severe sensitivities run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products and are urged not to consume these items.

“These consumers should discard the products or return them to their local store for a full refund.”

This covers all the aforementioned products with sell by dates up to July 18. They were sold in 12-ounce containers and went to stores in California, New York, New Jersey, Alaska, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Nevada, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, Washington D.C., and Wyoming.

“The recall was initiated after an internal technical review identified missing ingredients containing allergens,” the recall notice says.

If you have questions about this recall, call Albertsons at 877-723-3929, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to midnight, Eastern time.

