ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Here’s why the nation’s second-largest grocery chain recalled three seafood items

By David J. Neal
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sve0Y_0gmBZ14H00
Recalled ready2eat Crab & Shrimp with Cocktail Sauce FDA

A hat trick of packaging mistakes caused a food allergy danger and the recall of three ready-to-eat brand shrimp and/or crab dishes from Albertsons Companies stores.

That’s a list of stores that includes, along with Albertsons, Safeway, JewelOsco, Eagle, Vons, ACME, Andronico’s Community Markets, Balducci’s, Carrs-Safeway, King’s, Pak ‘N Save, Shaw’s and Star Market. According to foodindustry.com, this collection of stores is the nation’s second largest supermarket chain (behind Kroger) and fifth largest grocery seller.

And, across those stores, the ReadyMeals Cooked Shrimp with Cocktail Sauce; Snow Crab Legs Imitation Surimi; and Crab &Shrimp with Cocktail Sauce had labels that didn’t list egg, soy, wheat, fish or crustacean as allergens. If you don’t have an egg allergy, soy allergy, wheat allergy, fish allergy or crustacean allergy, this isn’t a problem.

But, as the Albertsons-written, FDA-posted recall notice says, “Consumers who have certain food allergies or severe sensitivities run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products and are urged not to consume these items.

“These consumers should discard the products or return them to their local store for a full refund.”

This covers all the aforementioned products with sell by dates up to July 18. They were sold in 12-ounce containers and went to stores in California, New York, New Jersey, Alaska, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Nevada, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, Washington D.C., and Wyoming.

“The recall was initiated after an internal technical review identified missing ingredients containing allergens,” the recall notice says.

If you have questions about this recall, call Albertsons at 877-723-3929, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to midnight, Eastern time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eUfI4_0gmBZ14H00
Recalled ready2eat Cooked Shrimp with Cocktail Sauce FDA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rvcoR_0gmBZ14H00
Recalled ready2eat Snow Crab Legs FDA

Comments / 0

Related
Miami Herald

A state inspection found ‘rodent-like excreta’ near a Miami spice company’s spices

Rodent droppings lowlighted the problems at a Miami company that sells a full rack of spices, as well as grains and beans under five brands. That’s what Florida Department of Agriculture Inspector Jose Lares found at Sunshine Spice, 8180 NW 36th Ave., during a July 8 inspection, Sunshine’s first visit from an inspector of any kind since an Aug. 5, 2019 inspection by the FDA. No citations resulted from that inspection.
MIAMI, FL
Miami Herald

Grocery store manager stole nearly $5 million as part of food stamp scheme, feds say

A man accused of stealing nearly $5 million from the government while managing a grocery store in Alabama pleaded guilty to a food stamp and tax fraud scheme on July 6. Prosecutors said he drained the Birmingham store’s bank account of more than $3.7 million by manipulating the national, federally funded food stamp program from 2014 to 2017, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Alabama said in a July 7 news release.
PUBLIC SAFETY
moneytalksnews.com

Salmonella Found in One-Third of This Grocery Store Meat

If you buy ground chicken, beware: Nearly 1 in 3 packages of this meat contained salmonella bacteria when tested by Consumer Reports. Consumer Reports recently tested 351 packages of ground beef, pork, chicken and turkey that it purchased at grocery stores nationwide. The nonprofit publication characterizes what it found as...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Alaska State
State
Maryland State
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Indiana State
State
Connecticut State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
Maine State
State
Virginia State
BGR.com

Onion recall: These onions sold in 5 states can make you very sick, so throw them out

A few days ago, we reported about the Wegmans Vidalia Onions recall, which followed after the detection of Listeria monocytogenes on those onions. There’s now a different recall in place for the same type of onions, which might be contaminated with the same bacteria. A&M Farms of Lyons, Georgia, issued a recall for whole Vidalia Onions from one packing line, as they might contain the Listeria germ. These onions were sold in 5 states, so read on for the entire recall notice.
LYONS, GA
Kristen Walters

Famous clothing brand closing dozens stores across the US

A famous clothing brand recently announced that it would be closing at least 40 store locations across the US this year. It was recently announced that Chicos, a famous clothing brand for women, is set to close more than 40 stores across the United States. The company made the announcement earlier this week, citing challenges in the current retail environment.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wheat Allergy#Food Allergy#Food Drink#Foodsafety#Albertsons Companies#Jewelosco#Eagle#Andronico#Community Markets#Carrs Safeway#King#Kroger#Crab Shrimp#Cocktail Sauce#Connec
Kristen Walters

Popular Florida restaurant closes abruptly after 12 years

A popular restaurant in Florida recently announced that it would be closing its doors for good after serving patrons in the community for over a decade. Simply Sara's, a popular restaurant in Ortega, Florida, has announced that it will be closing its doors for good after serving patrons in the community for over 12 years.
FLORIDA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Dangerous State for COVID Right Now

COVID-19 daily cases across the United States have remained largely flat in the past six weeks, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. Nationwide, about 109,000 cases a day have been reported over the past seven days – about 232 per 100,000 people. Based on this per capita measure, the most dangerous state […]
COLORADO STATE
Joel Eisenberg

List of Walmart Location Closings in 2022

U.S. closures continue to increase during the current calendar year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Corporate.Walmart.com, Yahoo.com, Walmart.com, and QuerySprout.com.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Allergy
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
AOL Corp

Skittles are 'unsafe' for consumers, lawsuit charges, because they contain 'a known toxin'

A consumer sued candy maker Mars, alleging Skittles contain a "known toxin" that makes the rainbow candies "unfit for human consumption." In a lawsuit seeking class-action status filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California on Thursday, attorneys for San Leandro resident Jenile Thames said Skittles are unsafe for consumers because they contain "heightened levels" of titanium dioxide.
SAN LEANDRO, CA
Thrillist

Ice Cream Is Being Recalled Due to Listeria Outbreak That Has Sickened Many

After an investigation, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), along with Florida health organizations, announced a link between Big Olaf Creamery and a listeria monocytogenes outbreak that has sickened nearly two dozen people. As a result of that investigation, on July 2,...
FLORIDA STATE
Mashed

McDonald's Just Made A Big Move With Its Florida Restaurants

For six decades, Florida's Casper family built their family fortune by hitching their wagon to McDonald's fast food star. As McDonald's Atlanta-based vice president Jason Clark wrote in an internal memo, "The Casper legacy with McDonald's began in Chicago 64 years ago in a men's clothing store. Ray Kroc and Fritz Casper became fast friends with their love for great clothes, a winning optimism, and a keen eye toward the customer," per Nation's Restaurant News. Fritz Casper would go on to open the first McDonald's in Florida, and by 2018, the Caspers Company was operating 60 restaurants across Tampa and Jacksonville.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Florida pediatrician is axed from state board after pushing for under-5s to receive COVID vaccine and accusing officials of 'obstructing' access to the shot

A Florida pediatrician has been removed from a state health board for pushing for under-5s to receive COVID vaccines - and accusing her colleagues of 'obstructing' access to the shots. Dr. Lisa Gwynn, who works as a pediatrician in the University of Miami Health System, revealed she'd been ousted from...
FLORIDA STATE
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
15K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy