Here is a list of Northeast Ohio county fairs

(Courtesy Summit County Fair)

(WJW) – It’s fair season! And whether it’s the food, the animals, or the entertainment that you love most about a county fair, there are plenty of opportunities to get your “fair fix!”

Here is a list of 2022 county fairs that are taking place throughout greater Northeast Ohio:

For more information on each fair, click the appropriate link.

WEEK OF JULY 24

Knox County Fair (Mt. Vernon) July 24-July 30

Lake County Fair (Painesville) July 26-July 31

Summit County Fair (Tallmadge) July 26-July 31

Ohio State Fair (Columbus) July 27-August 7

WEEK OF JULY 31

Columbiana County Fair (Lisbon) August 1-August 7

Medina County Fair (Medina) August 1-August 7

WEEK OF AUGUST 7

Richland County Fair August 7-August 13

Holmes County Fair (Millersburg) August 8-August 13

Ashtabula County Fair (Jefferson) August 9-August 14

Cuyahoga County Fair (Berea) August 9-August 14

Erie County Fair (Sandusky) August 9-August 14

WEEK OF AUGUST 14

Huron County Fair (Norwalk) August 15-August 20

WEEK OF AUGUST 21

Lorain County Fair (Wellington) August 21-August 28

Sandusky County Fair (Fremont) August 22-August 28

Portage County Fair (Randolph) August 23-August 28

WEEK OF AUGUST 28

Stark County Fair (Canton) August 30-Sept. 5

Mahoning County Fair (Canfield) August 31-Sept. 5

Geauga County Fair (Burton) August 31-Sept. 5

WEEK OF SEPTEMBER 4

Wayne County Fair (Wooster) Sept. 10-Sept. 15

WEEK OF SEPTEMBER 11

Bellville Independent Fair (Richland Co.) Sept. 14-Sept. 17

WEEK OF SEPTEMBER 18

Ashland County Fair (Ashland) Sept. 18-Sept. 24

Tuscarawas County Fair (Dover) Sept. 19-Sept. 25

WEEK OF SEPTEMBER 25

Coshocton County Fair (Coshocton) Sept. 30-October 6

WEEK OF OCTOBER 2

Loudonville Independent Fair (Ashland Co.) October 4-October 8