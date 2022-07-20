ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Crew member shot dead on ‘Law & Order’ set in NYC: cops

By Brooklyn Reader
bkreader.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 31-year-old parking enforcement worker was shot dead in Brooklyn early Tuesday as he...

bkreader.com

Comments / 2

 

fox5ny.com

2 killed just blocks apart in less than an hour in Harlem

NEW YORK - Two men were killed in less than an hour overnight in Harlem in what police are saying are unrelated incidents. In the first incident, NYPD officers responded to a 9-1-1 call of a man stabbed in front of a home located at West 130th Street at around 12:15 a.m. Saturday morning.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
TMZ.com

Rowdy Rebel's Brother Fetty Luciano Charged with Attempted Murder

Rowdy Rebel's brother Fetty Luciano is facing an attempted murder charge, and was just arraigned. The Brooklyn rapper is accused of opening fire on July 10 ... shooting 3 people, including a security guard, at a Long Island luxury hotel's private pool party. Although Nassau County prosecutors requested the GS9...
BROOKLYN, NY
#Organized Crime#Violent Crime
yonkerstimes.com

Bronx Man Sentenced to 25 Years for Mudering Ex-Girlfriend in Yonkers

Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that 47-year-old Bronx resident Luis Alturet-Rivera was sentenced on July 22, 2022, to 25 years to life in state prison following his June conviction for the 2017 murder of his ex-girlfriend Diana Casado. “We hope the family of Diana Casado has some...
YONKERS, NY
Shore News Network

Job Seeker Steals From 5 Purses During Job Interview in Newark

NEWARK, NJ – A woman who showed up for a job interview at a Newark business on Wednesday ended up just stealing money from the purses of 5 employees instead. According to police, at around 1 p.m., officers responded to a business at 661 South 11th Street on a call of a theft. The suspect arrived at the business driving a 4-door, silver Hyundai Sonata.
NEWARK, NJ
CBS New York

Caught on video: Gunman opens fire on street in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - The NYPD wants your help finding a man caught on video opening fire on a Brooklyn street. It happened on Sunday at 8:11 p.m. on the corner of Livonia and Rockaway Avenues. Police say the gunman opened fire, hitting four people, before running away. One victim was hit in the torso, one in the leg, one in the head, and one with a graze wound to the back. Fortunately no one was killed. The shooting was one of nine that took place this weekend, which left at least a dozen people injured. The stretch of gun violence extended into the week, with a 14-year-old being shot and killed after in Harlem. Later Wednesday, Adams will be participating in an event with Mayors Against Illegal Guns discuss further efforts to reduce gun violence. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Manhattan subway death: Man falls on third rail at Midtown stop

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man died after falling onto the electrified third rail at Midtown’s 42nd Street – Port Authority Bus Terminal subway station early Thursday, authorities said. The man, who was not immediately identified, fell from the A/C/E platform onto the southbound tracks around 7:10...
MANHATTAN, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
PIX11

3 people shot in Brownsville, Brooklyn: NYPD

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Three people were shot in Brooklyn Wednesday morning, police said. The shooter pulled up in a black SUV and, along with two other men, opened fire, sources told PIX11. Officers responded to the scene on Rutland Road in Brownsville just after 11:30 a.m. The victims, all males in their 30s, were […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Missing GA man found at Queens LIRR train station

JAMAICA, NY (PIX11) — Jossiah Nguyen, the missing man from Savannah, Georgia who was wandering the streets of New York City for more than two months, was found Thursday evening at the Long Island Railroad train station in Jamaica, Queens. The MTA Police Department confirmed to PIX11 News that Nguyen was discovered by officers at […]
SAVANNAH, GA
PIX11

Brooklyn shooting: Man, 19, struck near Coney Island boardwalk

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A teen was shot during a dispute Wednesday night near the Coney Island boardwalk, according to authorities. The victim, 19, got into an argument with the shooter near the intersection of Surf and Stillwell avenues around 9:45 p.m., police said. As the disagreement intensified, the gunman opened fire, striking the […]
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

14-year-old Justin Streeter killed in East Harlem shooting

NEW YORK -- Police are still looking for the gunman who shot two teenage boys in East Harlem on Tuesday afternoon.One of the victims, a 14-year-old boy, was killed.CBS2's Nick Caloway spoke to the boy's father on Wednesday."He was a child just going to the store with his best friend, and they took my son from me," Damon Streeter said.Through the tears, Damon Streeter said he couldn't help but sit across the street from the sidewalk where Justin Streeter was killed.He was processing unimaginable grief."I couldn't ... I couldn't leave to go home without my son," Damon Streeter said.Justin Streeter,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

