“I love listening to everything,” 6lack says during his EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife. While discussing his partnership with Johnnie Walker — specifically for their “Black Art Is Forever” event during the Tribeca film festival — 6lack reflected on working with such artists like Rita Ora, Gorillaz, Tinashe, and more. “I just honestly love to be able to go into other people’s worlds, move at their tempo, hear what inspires them, and then figure out how to find my place,” he said. One of those artists whose world he visited was Selena Gomez, joining her for “Crowded Room” off of her Rare album.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO