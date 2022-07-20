ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Advocates rally to promote a book on Japanese American incarceration that a school board isn’t including in class

usanewzz.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a school board committee in Wisconsin decided against including a novel about Japanese American incarceration during World War II in its curriculum, more than 100 demonstrators rallied Monday in support of the book. Local community members, organizers and educators gathered for a “teach-in,” just before the Muskego-Norway School...

usanewzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Principal accused of trying to fire white teachers because of their race created school of 'insanity' plagued with low-quality education and 'dangerous' fighting, say students

A Washington Heights principal accused of wanting to oust white staffers reportedly created a learning environment plagued by 'utter disorganization and insanity.'. Students attending New York City's High School for Law and Public Service claim their lives have become 'miserable' under the leadership of Principal Paula Lev. They also allege...
EDUCATION
thecentersquare.com

Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Once seen as crass profiteering, Arizona prisons are all in on leasing prisoners to private companies

For most of its history, Arizona avoided leasing prisoners to private companies to avoid profiteering. But that changed in 1995, when Arizona Correctional Industries began sending a few hundred prisoners to work for Hickman’s Family Farms, the state’s biggest egg factory; Greater Auto Auction — now known as Manheim Auto Auctions — which auctions used cars to dealers across the state; and Televerde, a telemarketing firm that gathers sales leads for high-tech companies such as Microsoft and SAP.
ARIZONA STATE
The Conversation U.S.

In its latest term, Supreme Court reversed almost 200 years of US law and tradition upholding tribal sovereignty

Over the past 50 years, Congress and the U.S. Supreme Court have increasingly diverged in how they view the laws that relate to Indian tribes. Congress has passed significant legislation that expands tribal governments’ sovereignty and control over their land, while the Supreme Court has ignored and reversed long-standing principles of federal Indian law that protected tribal sovereignty and prevented the states from exercising authority in Indian country. This trend at the court was seen most recently in a ruling from late June, which, as one longtime court observer put it, wiped away “centuries of tradition and practice.” Justice...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julie Otsuka
The Associated Press

Prosecutors seek 15-year sentence for armed Capitol rioter

Federal prosecutors are seeking a 15-year prison sentence for a Texas man who was convicted of storming the U.S. Capitol with a holstered handgun, calling him a militia group member who took a central role in the pro-Trump mob’s attack, according to a court filing Friday. If a judge accepts the Justice Department’s recommendation, Guy Wesley Reffitt’s prison sentence would be nearly three times the length of the longest sentence among more than 200 defendants who have been sentenced for crimes related to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot in the nation’s capital. The longest sentence so far is five years and three months for Robert Palmer, a Florida man who pleaded guilty to attacking police officers at the Capitol. U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich is scheduled to sentence Reffitt on Aug. 1. The judge isn’t bound by any of the recommendations or the sentencing guidelines calculated by the court’s probation department, which call for a sentence ranging from nine years to 11 years and three months,
TEXAS STATE
thetrace.org

California to Enact a Bounty Policy of Its Own

Gavin Newsom to sign gun bill modeled after Texas abortion law. Months after first floating the idea, the Democratic governor of California is set on Friday to sign the bill that allows private citizens to sue people who make or sell guns that the state prohibits, including unserialized ghost guns, with a minimum $10,000 award for people who successfully sue. The so-called bounty law is directly mirrored after a Texas abortion law instituted last fall that bans the procedure once a fetal heartbeat is detected and allows private citizens to sue anyone who violates the statute. The California measure would take effect next year and contains a provision that would automatically withdraw the law if courts strike down the Texas statute before then. Ahead of signing the bill, Newsom took out full-page ads in Texas newspapers that read: “If Texas can ban abortion and endanger lives, California can ban deadly weapons of war and save lives. If [Texas] Governor [Greg] Abbott truly wants to protect the right to life, we urge him to follow California’s lead.” From The Trace: In January, Jennifer Mascia spoke with legal experts to help make sense of the gun bounty law — and the potential broader consequences of states emulating Texas.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Japanese Americans#Racial Injustice#Protest#Racism#Racial Issues#English#Nbc Asian America#Nbc News#Asian Americans
Fox News

Abortion decision exposes how woke corporations are hostile to American families

Being a mom or dad is the most important job any of us will ever have. Parents are the first teachers, first authorities, and first clergy. What we do has a direct impact on the lives of our children, but also on our communities and ultimately our nation. It has been true for all of recorded history. "Train up a child in the way he should go," Proverbs implores.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
World War II
NewsBreak
Protests

Comments / 0

Community Policy