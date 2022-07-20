Budowsky: Gavin Newsom, Democrats and post-Trump America

Tweet

If President Biden runs for reelection in 2024, I will support him. California Gov. Gavin Newsom, as he has clearly said, will also support him, and would be a powerful asset to his reelection campaign, for the same reason Newsom’s rise as a national leader today is very good news for Biden, Democrats and America.

To understand the source of Newsom’s appeal, consider this:

First, his great political hero, Robert Kennedy, defines his core political idealism and vision. Like RFK, he can advance a modern political coalition that includes Black people, Hispanics, young voters, women, environmentalists, liberals, suburbanites and working-class voters who all share common interests.

Second, Newsom is chief executive of California, which would be the fifth largest economy on earth if it were a sovereign nation. It has an enlightened state legislature that is not subject to filibusters or the unsavory tactics of certain players in the U.S. Senate.

For this reason, third, he is an action-oriented leader who with his legislature seizes golden opportunities in the Golden State. He has provided landmark leadership on climate change, directed economic support to citizens challenged by gasoline prices and economic troubles, taken bold action on gun control, and advocated for strong initiatives to make California a refuge for those seeking abortion.

And fourth, like the Kennedys, he can be tough as nails — and like Harry Truman he can give ’em hell. When attacked by a Donald Trump-like recall attempt, Newsom fought back ferociously and won in a landslide.

In an age when Republicans are dominated by Trump and Trump imitators, with the Supreme Court moving dangerously far to the right, and with many freedoms and rights under attack, Newsom offers a passion and strength and commitment that could energize the Democratic base. Not only that, he could appeal to moderate independents and suburban voters, and inspire the huge swath of female voters who want leaders who will fight for them, stand with them, protect them and fiercely defend their rights and interests.

Countless Democrats and moderate independents cheer when the governor takes on Trump and directly challenges retrograde Republican governors like Ron DeSantis in Florida and Greg Abbott in Texas. They watch respectfully when he takes major leadership roles on issues from abortion rights to voting rights to gun control and successfully advocates and enacts major proposals in California, with a can-do spirit and success Americans yearn for.

These qualities enable him to help win new Democratic House seats in California and offer powerful support to Biden and Democratic House, Senate and gubernatorial candidates across America.

Newsom is one of a growing number of dynamic rising Democrats, including prominent governors and members of the House and Senate, who offer a profound opportunity to shape and define post-Trump America — and create a new generation of optimism and opportunity for Democrats and the nation.

Contrary to the manic depression of media coverage of politics and gridlock, Newsom’s success in California will provoke an optimism for the party that could begin right after the 2022 midterms — if Democrats break through the 50-50 Senate and net one or two seats, or maybe even more.

The odds are high that Democrat John Fetterman defeats Republican Mehmet Oz and becomes the next senator from Pennsylvania. Most media dramatically understate the chances that Democrats can win additional Senate seats.

And to defend their House majority, Democrats should pledge that if they win a 51-49 Senate or better, they will offer a dramatic reconciliation bill, beyond what they can achieve in the 50-50 Senate, shortly after the president’s State of the Union address early next year.

The bill should include tax increases on wealthy individuals and corporations to lower the deficit and inflation, and offer economic assistance to help Americans in a challenging economy, as well as actions on the child tax credit, child care and climate change.

Newsom and other Democrats like him can create a new post-midterm optimism for America. This would lift President Biden and all Democrats, and lift the spirit of the nation in post-Trump America.

Budowsky was an aide to former Sen. Lloyd Bentsen (D-Texas) and former Rep. Bill Alexander (D-Ark.), who was chief deputy majority whip of the House of Representatives.