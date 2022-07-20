ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Apple agrees to pay $50M to customers with faulty MacBook keyboards

By Jacob Ridley
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 4 days ago

Apple has agreed to pay $50 million in a class action lawsuit from customers that claimed it knew the butterfly switches it designed for some models of MacBooks were prone to failure and the company tried to conceal that.

The class action, filed by customers in seven states, claims that MacBook, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro keyboards made between 2015 and 2019 were affected by the faulty switches. Apple denies any wrongdoing, however, it will pay damages to settle the case (via Reuters ).

This settlement hasn't been finalised yet, as a judge will have to sign off on it, but the settlement should mean customers in California, Florida, Illinois, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, and Washington can claim a payout.

The payout will vary depending on how many times the customer has had to replace their keyboard. It really does all come down to that. Laywers expect the maximum payout to be around $395 for the unluckiest customers, while those that only replaced their keyboard a single time (so lucky) will receive around $125.

For customers that switched out their keycaps, it'll be around $50.

Though these final payouts will likely vary a bit once fees are paid out.

Customers are still eligible to receive four years of free keyboard repairs, too. A keyboard service program was agreed to by Apple preceeding this class action and it offered customers an extended warranty on keyboard repairs for affected devices (which you can find in this list ). This is a worldwide program, so even if you're not in line for a payout you still have this option available to you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2341Ng_0gmAiWQP00

Apple's MacBook Pro page from 2017, advertising the Butterfly switch. (Image credit: Apple)
Perfect peripherals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H2J9Y_0gmAiWQP00

(Image credit: Colorwave)

Best gaming mouse : the top rodents for gaming
Best gaming keyboard : your PC's best friend...
Best gaming headset : don't ignore in-game audio

Apple's butterfly switches were kind of a big deal for the company when it first announced them back in 2015–16. They are ultra-thin switches yet it claimed could deliver a decent keypress and travel. That's a matter of opinion, and personally I can't stand the things. Anyways, Apple's claims were down to a winged hinged mechanism, which was wholly different in design to the more commonly used scissor hinge switch.

When it comes to gaming laptops, you'll likely find scissor switches, but sometimes full mechanical switches (low-profile ones) will be used. Though even low-profile mech switches are still quite chunky.

The problem for Apple, however, is that for years now customers have been running into issues with these butterfly keys, such as repeated key strokes or them become unresponsive. Basically, the butterfly switch has become a big problem despite its compact size, and while Apple has replaced these switches on more recent MacBooks with the more traditional scissor switch, it still has to cough up for its previous mistake.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

2 Things You Should Never Buy At Costco, According To Employees

Nothing can boost your mood (and the mood of your wallet) like heading to Costco to stock up on bulk items for great bargain prices. This membership-based store is filled with tons of fantastic finds at affordable prices, and for the most part, they’re good quality products, too. However, no store is perfect—even Costco! It’s only inevitable that there are a few items you should steer clear of when shopping here.
ECONOMY
TechRadar

Amazon Prime Video just upgraded a feature that Netflix still doesn’t have

As living costs continue to rise, it’s become more important than ever to ensure that the streaming services we pay for offer the best value for money. Amazon, for its part, is doing its best to keep hold of Prime Video subscribers who enjoy watching movies and TV shows with others by expanding support for the platform’s popular Watch Party feature to a host of additional streaming devices – including Roku streaming sticks, smart TVs and games consoles.
TV SHOWS
shefinds

Costco Is Bringing Back A Discontinued Bakery Item–And The Internet Can’t Handle It

Is there anything worse than your favorite item being pulled from a store or restaurant menu? Whether it’s a limited edition flavor of potato chips on the shelves of your go-to grocery store or a seasonal drink at your favorite coffee chain, nothing can replace the hole that’s left in your heart when these must-haves become unavailable—but that just makes their return twice as sweet! That’s exactly the type of joy Costco shoppers are experiencing now that the beloved 68-ounce Key Lime Pies are back. Hallelujah!
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
GOBankingRates

What Shoppers Buy Most at Costco

Costco is a go-to choice for shoppers looking to make some savings by purchasing their items in bulk. The warehouse-style store caters to people looking to buy several gallons of milk at a time, and...
RETAIL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Business
State
California State
City
Washington Township, MI
State
Florida State
City
Washington, IL
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
Local
California Business
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Business
CNET

Yes, You Can Buy Good Wine for Cheap. Here's What to Look For

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. To be clear, there are cheap wines, and there are value wines. Cheap wines are those that may only set you back a few bucks, but whose quality is… well… questionable. Value wines, on the other hand, can have a wide range of prices, from genuinely inexpensive to kinda pricey, but that over-deliver at whatever price they are. Cara Patricia is a sommelier and co-owner of San Francisco's DecantSF and shared some value wine-buying tips over email recently. "If (the price) seems too good to be true, it is," she said. "Wine can be cheap, but it has a cost."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
PC Gamer

Neopets has been hacked and data for almost 69M accounts appears to be up for sale

Users' personal account data may have been stolen, including passwords and IPs, along with the sites' source code. Neopets, a popular virtual pet-keeping browser game born of the late '90s, has been victim of a data breach. Hackers claiming to be behind the attack say they have personal account info of more than 69 million members, along with a bunch of the site's source code, and are willing to sell the data off for a fee.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Macbook#Apple Keyboard#Macbook Air#Keyboards#Macbooks#Reuters
PC Gamer

This has to be the future of gaming laptops

Framework shows what notebooks should be like, and now I desperately want it to make a gaming laptop. Just 15 minutes to upgrade. That's what Framework has promised. A mere 15 minutes to go from a laptop with an 11th Gen Tiger Lake platform inside it to an ultra-modern 12th Gen Alder Lake, armed only with the screwdriver that came in the box. That's pretty spectacular and a feat no other laptop manufacturer has delivered.
COMPUTERS
PC Gamer

Be quiet! Pure Power 11 FM 550W

Be quiet! developed a unique platform along with Channel Well Technology for its Pure Power 11 FM line, and the results are fantastic. The Pure Power 11 FM with 550W capacity is our top choice for this wattage category, hence why it's one of the best power supplies for gaming (opens in new tab), and it is ideal for not demanding systems where users require a top-quality PSU under $100.
ELECTRONICS
PC Gamer

FaZe Clan goes public and drops 25% in first day

The esports and lifestyle brand FaZe Clan has gone public on the Nasdaq, touting itself as a 'creator economy' company with an initial valuation of $725 million. This prompted an immediate selloff of FaZe stock, and a 25% plunge in its valuation on the first day. FaZe began trading thanks...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

10K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy