Garnavillo, IA

July 26 special election will choose Garnavillo council member

pdccourier.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGarnavillo voters will go to the polls on Tuesday, July 26, to choose a city council member to fill the position left vacant by the resignation of Val Cromer, who has moved from the community. The term will expire Dec. 31, 2023. No candidates have filed for...

pdccourier.com

Comments / 0

 

