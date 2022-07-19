ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

A Guy Asked 911 to Bring His Girlfriend Some Sour Patch Kids

By Staff Writer
1027mix.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA drunk guy in Florida got arrested for misusing 911 after he called and asked them to bring his girlfriend some Sour Patch Kids candy. This isn’t what 911 is for. It’s what Instacart is for...

www.1027mix.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shine My Crown

New York Mother Fatally Shot in the Head While Pushing Her Baby in a Stroller; Police Now Searching for Her Boyfriend

A young mother from New York City was shot in the head while pushing her 3-month-old baby in a stroller, sending shockwaves throughout the community. Azsia Johnson, 20, was pushing her 3-year-old son in a stroller on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. Somebody, a male suspect wearing a hoodie, then approached her from behind and shot her in the head.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Petersburg, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#911
The Independent

Coffee cup helps US police crack 46-year-old cold case after 300 interviews and task force didn’t

A coffee cup discarded at Philadelphia International Airport earlier this year has led to a decades-long murder case apparently being almost solved.David Sinopoli, 68, was taken into custody on Sunday morning and is currently being held without bail in connection with the death of Lindy Sue Biechler, 19, according to Pennsylvania authorities. She was found fatally stabbed in her apartment in Lancaster County in December 1975, and a decades-long search for the suspect had stumped investigators.It was not until researchers from a Virginia-based DNA analysis firm used a new technique to pinpoint Mr Sinopoli as a possible suspect, in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
AFP

US boy, 8, shoots dead baby girl with father's gun

An eight-year-old boy shot dead a baby and wounded her toddler sister while playing with his father's gun in Florida last weekend, police said. "He pulls the gun from the holster, starts playing with it and fires a round into the one-year-old toddler, ultimately killing the one year old.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Complex

Woman Uses Grubhub Order to Alert Police That She Was Taken Hostage

An alleged kidnapping victim was rescued this week after calling for help through a food delivery app. According to ABC 7, the incident took place at around 5 a.m. Sunday, when the Yonkers-based Chipper Truck Café received a Grubhub order for a breakfast sandwich and a burger. But it didn’t take long for employees to notice an alarming message under the “additional instructions” section.
PopCrush

Kidnapped Man Commits Traffic Violation to Get Pulled Over by Cops for Help

Three men were arrested in Florida after another man "intentionally committed a traffic infraction" while driving to alert cops that he had been kidnapped. The Martin County Sheriff's Department recounted the harrowing event that led to Tsedekiel Sellers, Benyahveen Radcliffe and Kashaveeyah Bragdon being apprehended. They are currently facing kidnapping and a multitude of other charges.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
The Independent

Chilling video shows Nikolas Cruz sitting with Parkland student in McDonald’s - minutes after he shot his sister

Chilling surveillance footage has captured the moment that Nikolas Cruz calmly entered a McDonald’s and sat next to a student – just minutes after he had shot the boy’s sister in one of the deadliest school shootings in US history.On day four of Cruz’s sentencing trial, jurors were shown footage of the gunman in the aftermath of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on 14 February 2018.After murdering 17 innocent students and staff and wounding dozens more, Cruz fled the school grounds by hiding in plain sight among the terrified students.He then casually...
PARKLAND, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy