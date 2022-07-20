The Weeknd's terribly timed tweet, plus more of the most cringeworthy celebrity moments of 2022 (so far!)

Dean McDermott makes a surprise appearance on '@Home With Tori' amid divorce rumors. In a rare moment of positive Tori and Dean vibes, Dean McDermott not only appears on this week's edition of Tori Spelling's new reality series, he even flirts with the "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum. Last month, Us Weekly reported the spouses were in the midst of a "trial separation" amid ongoing rumors their marriage had reached its expiration date. But the Thursday, July 21 episode of "@Home With Tori" on VIZIO features a scene in which Dean joins Tori and their five kids in the backyard for a screening of Tori's 1989 comedy, "Troop Beverly Hills," according to Page Six. "Wait! Do you see me, you guys? That's me!" Tori hollers, pointing out her 14-year-old self. Cue the unexpectedly flirty, if underwhelming, comment from Dean: "You're so cute, babe." Dean, who was not included in Tori's family Christmas card this past year, has indicated he still has feelings for his wife a handful of times, including in the months since she confirmed to Jeff Lewis last year on SiriusXM that they were sleeping in separate rooms. Dean also failed to appear in the family holiday card at the end of 2020, although his name was included on that one. "LOVE this picture. I'm just bummed I wasn't there to be in it, I mean, I'm in it, but I'm not in it in it," Dean explained on Instagram at the time. He said he was working in Toronto and couldn't be home for the photo, adding, "I'm having a blast, but miss my Fam!!! Can't wait to see them and hug the crap out of them!!" According to Dean's Instagram profile, he's "married to the life of my life … Tori Spelling." Tori's profile does not mention Dean.

