ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

The Weeknd's terribly timed tweet, plus more of the most cringeworthy celebrity moments of 2022 (so far!)

By Mark Gray
wonderwall.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow about a do over? Every year, there are celebrities who make some cringe-worthy decisions, and 2022 has been no different thus far. Now that we're halfway through 2022, Wonderwall.com is turning up the heat on some famous faces and looking back...

www.wonderwall.com

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Nearly Six Years After Leaving Young & Restless, Justin Hartley Returns to CBS

From daytime to primetime, this award-winning actor does it all. This is definitely going to be a weekend to celebrate for The Young and the Restless alum Justin Hartley (ex-Adam) — CBS has ordered a pilot for his new drama The Never Game! Our sister site Deadline reported the exclusive that Hartley would not only executively produce the project, based on Jeffery Deaver’s 2019 novel of the same name, but he will also star as Colter Shaw.
CELEBRITIES
wonderwall.com

Billie Eilish's bizarre Met Gala misstep, more fashion hits and misses from 2022 so far

We're more than halfway through with 2022! In honor of this milestone, Wonderwall.com is ready to take stock of the year's best and worst celebrity fashion. First up? One of the worst looks of the year — Billie Eilish's bizarre pick at the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion"-themed Met Gala on May 2. The music superstar opted for this corseted gown by Gucci complete with a bustle, sheer green lace sleeves and a massive floral embellishment at the neckline. The only plus? It was eco-friendly — Billie told Vogue it was made completely of "existing materials."
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
wonderwall.com

Dean McDermott gets flirty with Tori Spelling as he makes appearance on her new reality TV show amid divorce rumors, plus more news

Dean McDermott makes a surprise appearance on '@Home With Tori' amid divorce rumors. In a rare moment of positive Tori and Dean vibes, Dean McDermott not only appears on this week's edition of Tori Spelling's new reality series, he even flirts with the "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum. Last month, Us Weekly reported the spouses were in the midst of a "trial separation" amid ongoing rumors their marriage had reached its expiration date. But the Thursday, July 21 episode of "@Home With Tori" on VIZIO features a scene in which Dean joins Tori and their five kids in the backyard for a screening of Tori's 1989 comedy, "Troop Beverly Hills," according to Page Six. "Wait! Do you see me, you guys? That's me!" Tori hollers, pointing out her 14-year-old self. Cue the unexpectedly flirty, if underwhelming, comment from Dean: "You're so cute, babe." Dean, who was not included in Tori's family Christmas card this past year, has indicated he still has feelings for his wife a handful of times, including in the months since she confirmed to Jeff Lewis last year on SiriusXM that they were sleeping in separate rooms. Dean also failed to appear in the family holiday card at the end of 2020, although his name was included on that one. "LOVE this picture. I'm just bummed I wasn't there to be in it, I mean, I'm in it, but I'm not in it in it," Dean explained on Instagram at the time. He said he was working in Toronto and couldn't be home for the photo, adding, "I'm having a blast, but miss my Fam!!! Can't wait to see them and hug the crap out of them!!" According to Dean's Instagram profile, he's "married to the life of my life … Tori Spelling." Tori's profile does not mention Dean.
CELEBRITIES
wonderwall.com

Howard Stern accidentally dropped big Marvel news, more notorious celebrity hot mic moments

Whoops! We've all said things under our breath before, and celebrities have as well. The difference? They're often mic'd up. Over the years, celebrities, politicians and newscasters have all fallen victim to a hot mic gaffe. Even the "King of All Media" is not immune to a slip-up. During a break in one of his July 2022 Sirius XM shows, Howard Stern — who didn't realize his microphone was still on — let it slip that he's part of Marvel's upcoming "Doctor Doom" project, which had yet to be officially announced. The bombshell dropped as the radio icon spoke with his show's producer about booking potential guests for the show. He then said his schedule was booked solid for the summer. "Are you working this summer?" co-host Robin Quivers asked Howard, to which he replied, "I told you, I'm going to do 'Doctor Doom.'" While this would be a major role for many people, Howard admitted that he's not exactly enjoying the experience. "Believe me, I'm f****** miserable about it," he said.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy