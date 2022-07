A person was shot and then dead while driving a vehicle near downtown Lafayette Saturday afternoon, police said in a news release. At around 2:44 pm, Lafayette PD responded to shots fired in the 200 block of Moss Street near the intersection of Mudd Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene, they learned that two vehicles were involved in a drive-by shooting, causing the victim’s vehicle to come to rest after striking a pole, police said.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 15 HOURS AGO