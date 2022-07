Vinyl Records Nashville |Photo by Eric Krull on Unsplash. It started slowly 16 years ago. The big comeback happening now is somewhat of a surprise in this digital age, but a vinyl comeback is happening! Statista reports vinyl album sales have shown consistent growth over 16 consecutive years, with a 50% jump in sales in 2021. An almost extinct form of entertainment is making its mark in Nashville. Nashville may be adding another nickname alongside Music City. Nashville may soon be known as Vinyl City U.S.A.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO