Atlantic City, NJ

Vice President Harris Addresses NAACP Convention; Urges Black Voter Participation

By NNPA
Sacramento Observer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NNPA) – Vice President Kamala Harris appeared at the NAACP convention in Atlantic City on Monday, July 18, declaring that freedom, liberty, and democracy are on the ballot in the upcoming midterm elections. She implored the large gathering at the Atlantic City Convention Center to make sure that...

sacobserver.com

MSNBC

Dems to accept Manchin’s offer (but they’re not happy about it)

After several months of negotiations, Sen. Joe Manchin jolted Democratic politics last week by dramatically narrowing the scope of the party’s reconciliation package. The conservative West Virginian said he would accept a bill that reduces the cost of prescription drugs and keeps Affordable Care Act subsidies in place for two years — and that’s it.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Governors' immigrant-busing strategy hits home for mayors

Two Republican border-state governors who are investing billions of dollars in immigration enforcement and spending hours at the podium blasting Biden administration policies have found indirect support for their arguments from two unlikely sources: Democratic Mayors Muriel Bowser, of Washington, and Eric Adams, of New York. The mayors’ recent overtures for federal aid came in response to Texas and Arizona busing migrants away from the border, a months-old practice that has been long on political theater but short on practical impact. While city leaders strongly criticize Govs. Greg Abbott, of Texas, and Doug Ducey, of Arizona, their requests for...
ARIZONA STATE
OK! Magazine

First Lady Jill Biden Rages At Possible Kamala Harris 2024 Presidential Bid, Claims Veep 'Used' Joe To Climb Ladder

Is Kamala Harris trying to be the next President of the United States?. According to CNBC, "Vice President Kamala Harris has been in touch with a small group of allies who helped to organize her successful California campaigns for district attorney, attorney general and U.S. Senate, and has held private meetings of at least three supporters in her residences, according to a person briefed on the matter," despite saying that she would run alongside President Joe Biden for the 2024 ticket.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
24/7 Wall St.

The Largest Hate Groups in America

American hate groups have become more emboldened in recent years, with many attributing this rise to former President Donald Trump and the Republican Party, along with far-right networks like Fox News and OAN and social media.  The Southern Poverty Law Center reported that the number of white nationalist hate groups increased 55% throughout the Trump […]
SOCIETY
thecentersquare.com

Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ProPublica

A Government Official Helped Them Register. Now They’ve Been Charged With Voter Fraud.

ProPublica is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published. His last night as a prisoner in North Florida, Kelvin Bolton couldn’t sleep. Fifty-five years old, with a wispy goatee the same color as the gray flecks in his hair, he was about to get out after serving a 2 1/2-year sentence for theft and battery. The last time he’d seen his brothers and sisters at a big family gathering, he’d marched onto the dance floor ostentatiously, turned away and wrapped his arms around himself to caress his own back. As he swayed goofily to the music, everybody laughed.
FLORIDA STATE
#Black People#Election Local#General Elections#Racism#American#African
Law & Crime

All Four Female Justices Vote Against Supreme Court Decision to Block Biden Admin from Setting Its Own Deportation Priorities

In her first official action, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and every other woman on the Supreme Court bench sided against the court’s ruling on Thursday denying a stay of an order preventing the Biden administration from implementing its new immigration enforcement guidelines. The justices voted 5-4 in the court’s first-ever split along gender lines to allow a conservative district judge’s order to remain in place, pending full litigation of the matter.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Guardian

The rightwing supreme court has another target: Native American rights

In 1886, the supreme court in United States v Kagama described states as the “deadliest enemies” of Native nations. The case concerned criminal jurisdiction on Indian reservations, but it also recognized the role states, and their citizens, played in fueling Native conflict and dispossession. It was a rare occasion in which the court acknowledged it was making Indian law in the context of great violence and suffering.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

California governor passes law that allows gun violence victims to sue firearm manufacturers

California Governor Gavin Newsom has signed a law that will now allow for gun violence victims in the state to sue firearm companies in civil suits when their products are used in a violent crime.“It’s well known that nearly every industry is held to account when their products cause harm or injury. All except one – the gun industry,” the California governor said in a statement released on Tuesday alongside the bill’s passage. “Today, California is going to change that. They can no longer hide from the mass destruction they have caused.”The bill, which was sent to the Democratic governor...
CALIFORNIA STATE
BET

U.S. Schools Remain Segregated Despite More Diversity, Report Shows

Despite an increasingly diverse student population in the United States, many K-12 schools remain segregated. According to a new 45-page report from the Government Accountability Office, (GAO) between 2020 and 2021, more than one-third of the country’s student population — attended a school where 75 percent or more of the student body were of a single race or ethnicity.
EDUCATION
The Atlantic

The Case That Could Blow Up American Election Law

Members of the Supreme Court’s conservative supermajority just last week took the next step in a little-noticed, but extremely dangerous, project: attempting to jam into law a radical misinterpretation of the Constitution’s elections and electors clauses, which, if successful, would create electoral chaos across the country. Before next summer, and well in advance of the 2024 presidential election, the Court could strip state courts and state constitutions of their ability to check and balance state legislators when they make laws for federal elections, giving partisan majorities near-total control over how voters cast ballots and how those ballots are counted. And it would make the current Court—which already has a horrible track record on voting rights—the ultimate judge of whether the legislatures’ actions are legal.
CONGRESS & COURTS
International Business Times

California Truckers Protest 'Gig Worker' Law At Busiest U.S. Seaport

Independent truckers who ferry goods to and from the nation's busiest seaport complex in Southern California on Wednesday stopped work to protest a state law that makes it harder for businesses to treat workers as independent contractors rather than employees. Their actions come at a critical time for California ports...
CALIFORNIA STATE

