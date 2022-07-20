ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to ensure food security for Latin America — now and in the future

By Carlos Felipe Jaramillo
World Economic Forum
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe COVID-19 pandemic, Russia's war in Ukraine...

The Associated Press

Russia says strike on Ukrainian port hit military targets

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian defense ministry officials on Sunday insisted that an airstrike on the port of Odesa — less than a day after Russia and Ukraine signed an agreement on resuming grain shipments from there — had hit only military targets. “In the seaport in the city of Odesa, on the territory of a shipyard, sea-based high-precision long-range missiles destroyed a docked Ukrainian warship and a warehouse with Harpoon anti-ship missiles supplied by the U.S. to the Kyiv regime,” ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said at a daily briefing. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly televised address Saturday evening that the attack on Odesa “destroyed the very possibility” of dialogue with Russia. The Ukrainian military said on Saturday that Moscow had attacked Odesa’s sea port with four cruise missiles, two of which had been shot down by Ukrainian air defense.
MILITARY
The Guardian

British judges have failed to curb Hong Kong’s crackdown on dissent

The Hong Kong regime’s repeated incarceration of the veteran activist Alexandra Wong for peaceful protest reveals just how fearful it is of even the mildest dissent (Hong Kong activist ‘Grandma Wong’ jailed for eight months over pro-democracy protests, 14 July). Just 24 hours earlier, it jailed Koo Sze-yiu, a 75-year-old activist with terminal cancer, for planning to protest against the Beijing Winter Olympics.
POLITICS
UPI News

Biden feeling 'much, much better' after COVID-19 BA.5 infection

July 24 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden is "feeling much, much better" after testing positive for COVID-19, White House coronavirus response coordinator Ashish Jha said Sunday. Jha confirmed to CBS News' Face the Nation that Biden's condition has improved since he tested positive for the virus on Thursday and had been treated with the antiviral Paxlovid.
PUBLIC HEALTH
960 The Ref

Biden improves 'significantly,' throat still sore from COVID

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden continues to "improve significantly" despite a lingering sore throat from his coronavirus infection, according to an update Sunday from his doctor. "The president is responding to therapy as expected," wrote Dr. Kevin O'Connor in his latest note. Biden has been taking...
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Biden's health has improved considerably, mainly has sore throat

WASHINGTON, July 24 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's health has improved considerably and his predominant symptom now is a sore throat, his physician said on Sunday. Biden's cough and body aches have diminished since he tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday and he is not experiencing any shortness of breath, the physician, Dr. Kevin O'Connor, added.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

