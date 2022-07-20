2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat First Test: Now, That's a Fast Truck

Many of us know why Jeep builds jeeps and has done so for over 70 years; their utility and nimbleness is often copied because it just works. Still, there are ways to make any Jeep more useful, more capable, more appealing, more … well … better. Truth is, we've been following the build up of this particular 1999 Jeep Wrangler truck conversion via social media, because it's a unique take on a build idea that many in the off-road world would like to follow themselves: add a bed for space, and some wheelbase for a couple of reasons. When we got to see this truck firsthand at the 2022 King Of The Hammers event in Johnson Valley, California, we knew we had to take a ton of pictures and tell you the tale of this particular build. The Jeep is owned by Nicholas Sturm of Vista, California, who had the idea for the stretch and bed addition—fairly major changes that took place at Wood's Off Road in San Marcos, California. Wood's Off Road is run by Johnny Wood, fabricator extraordinaire and former invited reader for Ultimate Adventure 2018. Johnny is also a friend in the industry who is a former U.S. Marine and a hell of a nice guy.

