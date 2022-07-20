ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat First Test: Now, That's a Fast Truck

MotorTrend Magazine
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou no doubt keep hearing about how important the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck is to the automotive industry. The bestselling vehicle in America—one with a traditionally conservative ownership base—is taking a giant leap toward our inevitable future by electrifying. You may have also read our First Test of...

www.motortrend.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MotorTrend Magazine

2023 Honda Civic Type R First Look: More Powerful Than Ever

After months of teasers, the wait is finally over. The 2023 Honda Civic Type R has been revealed, and unlike previous years, the performance-oriented model launched on American soil with IndyCar driver Colton Herta behind the wheel. For a long time, Americans were banned from purchasing the Civic Type R, but this time Honda is making a statement by doing the global reveal in Los Angeles.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Cadillac Celestiq electric flagship revealed

Cadillac is finally getting around to developing a true flagship, a modern Standard of the World, so to speak. Called the Celestiq, it was revealed on Friday as a big, fastback hatch based on General Motors' Ultium electric-vehicle platform. The version shown is officially a “show car,” but the production...
CARS
The Verge

Here’s our first full look at the Cadillac Celestiq ultra-luxury electric sedan

After a year of teases, General Motors revealed the Cadillac Celestiq, a $300,000 ultra-luxury electric sedan that the automaker says is the most Cadillac Cadillac that ever Cadillac’d. The Celestiq is Cadillac’s first major effort to capture some of the high-end market currently dominated by the likes of Rolls-Royce...
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Move Over Hellephant! World's Most Powerful Third-Gen Hemi Crate Engine Makes 1,150 HP

There's an old African proverb that says it takes a village to raise a child. At its heart is the sentiment that no one person contains all the necessary knowledge or resources to accomplish this important thing. We would also posit that when it comes to building a high-powered Hemi crate engine, the same is true. On paper, the third-generation Hemi V-8 is a standout— exceptional flow characteristics and efficiency are wrapped in a simple cam-in-block, pushrod configuration that defies obsolescence, and yet, 20 years after the engine's debut, it oddly struggles for legitimacy among hot-rodders and parts suppliers. We think the new DSR 1150 426ci Hemi crate engine from Don Schumacher Racing Performance (DSR) has the power to change that reality, and they have turned to the high-performance village to help raise this child.
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Cars
City
Standard, CA
Local
California Cars
Top Speed

This HEMI-Powered Jeep Renegade Redefines Ridiculousness

When you think about the Jeep Renegade, the last thing coming to your mind is a HEMI engine. In fact, the tiny crossover has anything but a powerful engine. YouTuber Mike Martin decided it was time for the people to look at this small vehicle in a different way, so he took a bland Jeep Renegade and a donor Dodge Charger R/T from a salvage auction and transformed what used to be a very boring car into an insane project. If you ask yourself why did he do that, the reason is very simple: why not?
CARS
Robb Report

Boom Supersonic Just Dropped New Images of Its Hotly Anticipated Overture Jet

A new era of supersonic jets is edging closer. Earlier this year, Boom Supersonic announced it was opening a “Superfactory” in North Carolina to start work on its new Overture business jet. This week, the Colorado-based aerospace company, which is responsible for the world’s fastest airliner, dropped new renders of the hotly anticipated supersonic aircraft. It looks like quite the jet, too.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Trucks#Vehicles
The Drive

Watch What Happens Inside a Transparent Jet Engine While It Runs

“I was surprised this whole thing worked,” the jet engine’s creator said. Jets fly over us every day, but most of us don't think much about how they work because all the guts are usually hidden away from everyone who isn't a plane mechanic. Wonder no more, thanks to Warped Perception's handy transparent jet engine build.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

This Convertible Costs Over $500,000, and 2022 Is Its Final Year

It’s summertime, which means that the convertible cars are prime to come out and play. Sure, there are plenty of fun and affordable convertible options like the Mazda Miata for the everyman out there. But what about those poor super wealthy folks? They need a vehicle that they can open the top in and let in some fresh air, too!
BUYING CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Did You Know There Was a GMC Suburban Truck? Mind. Blown.

Don't get us wrong—we love the new SUVs and trucks from GMC and Chevy. They're comfortable, stylish, and packed full of more technology than most can soak in. But we also love ourselves some classic iron, those trucks and SUVs that GM built in the '50s. They're strong, straightforward (compared to today's counterparts), pure, and round—very round. They won't put down impressive numbers at our track test, and they won't do the driving for you, but dang, how we'd love to have them in our driveways and cruise them down the coast on the weekend.
BUYING CARS
MotorAuthority

2023 Honda Civic Type R grows larger, smarter, and faster

The Honda Civic Type R is among the hottest of the hot hatches. It just got hotter. On Wednesday, Honda revealed the 2023 Honda Civic Type R in Los Angeles, marking the debut of the second Type R to ever come to America. It's the sixth-generation of the front-drive hatchback and it's based on the 11th-generation Civic.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Cars
Road & Track

Tested: Best Car Interior Cleaners for 2022

When it comes to automotive care, it might be hard to look beyond the products that make your chrome shiny or your paint glitter in the sunlight. After all, that's what people notice first. But what's the point of spending countless hours getting those pesky swirls out if your vehicle's interior is a den of nastiness?
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Which Car Windshield Wipers Are the Best for 2022?

Windshield wipers are as important as any other car safety feature. You should replace your wiper blades every six to 12 months, depending upon where you live. Though swapping out old wipers for new ones is a simple maintenance task, you don’t want to waste your money on flimsy replacements. If your car’s blades are overdue for a change, check out four of the best car windshield wipers of 2022, according to Motor1.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

One-of-a-Kind Jeep Wrangler Truck Conversion

Many of us know why Jeep builds jeeps and has done so for over 70 years; their utility and nimbleness is often copied because it just works. Still, there are ways to make any Jeep more useful, more capable, more appealing, more … well … better. Truth is, we've been following the build up of this particular 1999 Jeep Wrangler truck conversion via social media, because it's a unique take on a build idea that many in the off-road world would like to follow themselves: add a bed for space, and some wheelbase for a couple of reasons. When we got to see this truck firsthand at the 2022 King Of The Hammers event in Johnson Valley, California, we knew we had to take a ton of pictures and tell you the tale of this particular build. The Jeep is owned by Nicholas Sturm of Vista, California, who had the idea for the stretch and bed addition—fairly major changes that took place at Wood's Off Road in San Marcos, California. Wood's Off Road is run by Johnny Wood, fabricator extraordinaire and former invited reader for Ultimate Adventure 2018. Johnny is also a friend in the industry who is a former U.S. Marine and a hell of a nice guy.
SAN MARCOS, CA
MotorAuthority

1957 BMW 507 hidden for over 40 years heads to auction

After 43 years locked in a Philadelphia garage, this rare 1957 BMW 507 Roadster Series II is headed to a Bonhams auction in Newport, Rhode Island, scheduled for September 30. Wearing chassis number 70059, this car was originally delivered to Caracas, Venezuela, according to BMW Blog. It was then sold to a Montreal resident, and then purchased by the late father of the current seller in 1979. It was occasionally fired up, but hasn't been driven since then, according to the auction listing.
NEWPORT, RI
MotorTrend Magazine

Behind the Wheel of Cyan’s Turbocharged, 450-HP Volvo P1800

Templar, Simon Templar. Nope—it doesn't have the same ring as 007. Yet, somehow, Roger Moore managed to make both characters ooze cool. Granted, Connery got the better end of the car deal with Bond's Aston Martin DB5, but Moore still scored with a submarine-ing Lotus Esprit, and with the Volvo P1800 he drove as Templar in the television show The Saint.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

74 Weld Jeep Portal Axles: Drive Over 5-Gallon Buckets With This Bolt-On Upgrade

74 Weld bolt-on four-gear portal boxes offer increased ground clearance, improved gear reduction, and a host of other benefits for owners of the Jeep Wrangler and Jeep Gladiator, and it's all said to install in your driveway with common hand tools. Hearing all this, we had to know more. Portal...
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Racing to the Finish With the RPM Act

The fight to protect motorsports continues in our nation's capital as the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) recently brought a group to Washington, D.C. to advocate for the Recognizing the Protection of Motorsports Act, or RPM Act for short. The bipartisan bill (H.R. 3281/S 2736) is designed to protect Americans' right to convert street vehicles into dedicated race cars, and on the motorsports-parts industry's ability to sell products that permit racers to compete.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy