Today, Buffalo FieriCon is turning North Buffalo into Flavortown as participants of the event march their way down Hertel Avenue dressed as TV Chef Guy Fieri. This year, the FieriCon Bar Crawl is helping to raise awareness and funds for Feedmore WNY. All participating bars and restaurants will donate a portion of the money from the event towards the organization. Those include Gramma Mora’s, Sterling, Lloyd and Moor Room.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO