Woman Receives Free Baby Formula Amid Shortage One Week After Buying Walgreens Pregnancy Test

By Lauryn Snapp
 4 days ago
A woman believes Walgreens may have sold her data to Enfamil after she mysteriously received a package of free baby formula — in the middle of a shortage, no less — just one week after buying a pregnancy test from the pharmacy. Her tweets about the confusing...

