Exclusive-India Central Bank Prepared to Spend $100 Billion More Defending Rupee - Source

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Central Bank raised interest rates Thursday for the first time in 11 years by a larger-than-expected amount, joining steps already taken by the U.S. Federal Reserve and other major central banks to target stubbornly high inflation. The move raises new questions about whether the rush to make credit more expensive will plunge major economies into recession at the price of fighting inflation, which is forcing people to spend more on food, fuel and everything in between. The ECB’s surprise hike of half a percentage point for the 19 countries using the euro currency is expected to be followed by another increase in September, possibly of another half-point. Bank President Christine Lagarde had indicated a quarter-point hike last month, when inflation hit a record 8.6%. She said the bigger hike was unanimous as “inflation continues to be undesirably high and is expected to remain above our target for some time.” As the bank leaves an era of negative interest rates, Lagarde said economic forecasts don’t point to a recession this year or next but she acknowledged the uncertainty ahead.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO