Exclusive-India Central Bank Prepared to Spend $100 Billion More Defending Rupee - Source

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMUMBAI/NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India's central bank is prepared to sell a sixth of its foreign exchange reserves to defend the rupee against a rapid depreciation after it plumbed record lows in recent weeks, a senior source aware of the central bank's thinking told Reuters. The rupee has lost over...

money.usnews.com

