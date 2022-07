Earlier this month, an exciting trio arrived at London Zoo. Three critically endangered Sumatran tiger cubs were born. Today, London Zoo has finally released images of the cubs taking their first teeny-tiny steps into the outdoor paddocks. For three weeks, the family were tucked away in their indoor den which was used for the birth. It was up to ten-year-old mother Gaysha to decide when the time was right to allow her children into the great outdoors.

ANIMALS ・ 1 DAY AGO