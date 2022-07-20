ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rankin, PA

Carrie Blast Furnace to get millions in funding

By Patrick Damp
CBS News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Carrie Blast Furnace is getting a makeover. In a tweet, State Senator Jay Costa announced the site is getting more than $7 million...

wtae.com

Storm moves through southwestern PA area; leaving damage, power outages

PITTSBURGH — A strong storm system moved through the southwestern Pennsylvania region Saturday afternoon. Viewer video showed a tree down across Castle Shannon Boulevard near Route 88 in Castle Shannon. Another viewer showed video of hail, heavy rain and lightning as they sat in their car in Ross Township.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Fish found dead at Sandy Lake in Dravosburg

DRAVOSBURG, Pa. — Pittsburgh's Action News 4 has received emails from viewers about a large number of fish found dead at Sandy Lake in Dravosburg, Allegheny County. Watch the report from Dravosburg: Click the video player above. The lake is owned by the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission. The entrance was...
DRAVOSBURG, PA
CBS News

Hard to recycle events scheduled for Allegheny County

LEETSDALE, Pa. (KDKA) - If you have items that need recycling but can't go out with the weekly garbage pick-up, there's still time to register for Saturday's hard-to-recycle event. It runs from 9 a.m. until noon at Quaker Valley High School. Several items such as phones, computer towers, and gaming...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Penn Avenue businesses say they lost thousands after PWSA shut off their water

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It was a tough night for bars and restaurants along Penn Avenue. Business owners along the street say they lost thousands of dollars after their water was shut off by the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority. They said they were not told about any scheduled shut-offs. As a result, they were forced to turn customers away. "It's very frustrating, busy Friday night, big convention in town, we had a full restaurant, we're losing thousands of dollars and so is every other restaurant up and down the street," said Todd Mithias, the owner of August Henry's Burger Bar. "Some of these servers, they depend on this money, the bartenders and kitchen staff, they depended on this money - now they're all losing out on wages also." KDKA has reached out to PWSA for comment and we are awaiting a response.
PITTSBURGH, PA
bikepgh.org

Pennsylvania’s first protected intersections a feature of the new Allegheny Circle two-way conversion

This portion of North Side roadway allows for bicycles and vehicles to travel safely in both directions. To address an urban renewal era blunder in the Northside that displaced residents and broke up the street grid, the City of Pittsburgh has opened the Allegheny Circle two-way conversion project. Previously a four lane, single direction suburban ring road, the City first converted the inner lane into a two-way protected bike lane back in 2017. Since then, they’ve been working on creating a design that would allow motor vehicles to also use the road in both directions.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Work begins next week on restoration of National Negro Opera House

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Apple Street in Homewood will soon see some heavy construction equipment at the site of a historic Queen Ann-style mansion.  Behind the overgrown foliage, some say, is a diamond with a sparking story."Mary Cardwell Dawson was a hidden story, was a hidden figure," said Jonnet Solomon, executive director of the National Opera House. "A huge part of history, it's a huge part of Pittsburgh's history, a huge part of history in opera."Solomon is referring to the 13-room mansion that was once home to the National Negro Opera House. It was home to the first Black opera company...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Allegheny County to disperse "waxy, green" treats as part of raccoon vaccination program

Did you know that Allegheny County has a robust raccoon vaccination program? According to the Allegheny County Health Department, over the course of six weeks beginning Mon., July 25, the county will distribute more than 300,000 doses of an oral rabies vaccine for raccoons in all 130 Allegheny County municipalities, plus some in Beaver and Washington Counties.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

'Mayor of Kingstown' films in Bedford Dwellings

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The cast and crew of the Paramount+ series "Mayor of Kingstown" were shooting scenes Friday in Bedford Dwellings.Starring Jeremy Renner and Emma Laird, the series is set in Kingstown, Michigan, where the economy is rooted in the prison there. Season one was shot in Ontario, Canada.The show is now filming season two in the Pittsburgh area. Disclosure: Paramount+ and KDKA-TV are owned by Paramount Global.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Lightning strikes home in Brighton Heights

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A home was struck by lightning in Brighton Heights, catching it on fire.The couple living inside told KDKA they just bought the house along Gerber Avenue and were hosting a housewarming party when the storm hit around three this afternoon."We were standing in the garage, checking over supplies, and before I could even have the first drink or welcome someone, we saw the lightning, it shocked us. But we didn't know it hit the house and just thought it was pretty close," homeowner Blake Lewis said.The homeowners said they were able to grab their pets and get out safely.
PITTSBURGH, PA
mynbc5.com

Water and sewer employees retrieve wedding ring from storm drain

PITTSBURGH — Two employees at the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority had a big save recently. The PWSA said two of its workers, Anthony Ranallo and Mike Mirenna, helped retrieve a wedding ring from a storm drain. Photos on the PWSA's Twitter account show Ranallo and Mirenna using a...
PITTSBURGH, PA

