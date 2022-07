We know there is at least one person that is stoked for the kick off performance of Cheyenne Frontier Days and that is the Rock 'N' Roll Cowboy himself, Jason Aldean!. As you are probably well aware, Aldean will headline the first night of 'Frontier Nights' and he took to social media today to show just how pumped he is to help kick the tires and light the fires for the 'Daddy Of 'Em All'. Ahead of tonight's performance, Aldean said, "Cheyenne Frontier Days Tonite!! Who’s ready for the Rock n Roll Cowboy?

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO