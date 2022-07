The recently published Los Angeles Police Department Community Alert Notification tells it all in the Area Safety Bulletin. The Starbucks corporation CEO Howard Schultz recently announced that his company is closing 16 U.S. locations including one at Hollywood Blvd and Vine Street due to safety concerns and “challenging incidents.” You might ask yourself why a Billion - Dollar company would abandon one of the most famous locations in Star- Studded Hollywood where the rents are sky high and many of those walking the Hollywood Walk of Fame are also “Floating” on a variety of illegal drugs.

