ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Faribault, MN

Deadly Motorcycle Crash Near Faribault (Update)

By TJ Leverentz
Fun 104.3
Fun 104.3
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Update 7-20-22 12:54 p.m. The State Patrol crash report identified the motorcyclist as 47-year-old William Barfknecht. The report indicates he was not wearing a helmet and it’s unknown if alcohol was a factor in causing the crash. Previous...

fun1043.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs3duluth.com

1 dead, 1 critical after I-35 crash near Willow River

WILLOW RIVER, MN. (KBJR) - One person has died, another was airlifted to a hospital after a crash Friday afternoon on I-35. According to the State Patrol, it happened around 1:30 p.m. on southbound I-35 near Willow River. Investigators say the driver of a southbound car lost control, went off...
WILLOW RIVER, MN
Bring Me The News

Anoka father-of-four killed in crash on Highway 169 in Champlin

The father of an Anoka family-of-six was killed when a driver crossed the median and collided with his vehicle on Highway 169 in Champlin on Thursday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 37-year-old Adam M. Madsen was driving a Hyundai Accent southbound on Hwy. 169 around 12:30 p.m. when a woman behind the wheel of a Toyota RAV4 going northbound on Hwy. 169 veered left to avoid slowing traffic at 117th Ave.
CHAMPLIN, MN
Bring Me The News

Motorcyclist killed in Andover crash involving truck

A fatal crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck happened in Andover Friday morning. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened just before 11 a.m. near Tulip Street NE and 173rd Lane NW. A preliminary investigation suggests that a motorcyclist was driving northbound on Tulip Street NE...
ANDOVER, MN
Fun 104.3

Wisconsin Woman Run Over By Train in Delano

DELANO -- A Wisconsin woman was taken to the hospital after she was run over by a train early Friday morning. The incident happened just after 2:00 a.m. in the area of 4th Street South and Franklin Avenue in Delano. Authorities arrived to find the woman, 51-year-old Heather Sinkel of...
DELANO, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Faribault, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Faribault, MN
State
Minnesota State
Faribault, MN
Accidents
City
Burnsville, MN
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
County
Rice County, MN
City
Lonsdale, MN
City
Rice, MN
Rice County, MN
Crime & Safety
Rice County, MN
Accidents
Fun 104.3

Wabasha County Crash Injures Rochester Man

Wabasha, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man was injured following a motorcycle crash in Wabasha County Thursday evening. The State Patrol’s crash report indicates 33-year-old Tyler Bale was westbound on Hwy. 60 east of Zumbro Falls around 8:15 p.m. when he lost control of his motorcycle and struck a guardrail at County Rd. 13. Bale was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
WABASHA COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

37-year-old man killed in crash on Highway 169 in Champlin

CHAMPLIN, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 37-year-old man was killed after his vehicle rolled into a ditch during a crash on Highway 169 in Hennepin County. The Minnesota State Patrol said the crash occurred just before 12:30 p.m. Thursday when a 58-year-old female in a Toyota RAV 4 lost control of her vehicle after she clipped another car.
CHAMPLIN, MN
KEYC

Crews searching for missing person along Minnesota River

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for a missing person along the Minnesota River. Authorities are searching an area of the Minnesota River between Land of Memories Park and Sibley Park in Mankato. Blue Earth County officials have requested the Minnesota State Patrol’s assistance, and...
MANKATO, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Private Island#Traffic Accident#State#Lonsdale Fire Department
Fun 104.3

Motorcyclist Severely Injured in NW Rochester Crash

Rochester police responded to a severe injury crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck Thursday afternoon. Preliminary reports indicate a motorcyclist was traveling south on Valleyhigh Drive Northwest when the pickup pulled out into his path from Instrument Drive near the Benchmark Electronics and Pace Dairy plants. The crash was reported shortly after 4 PM.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

UPDATE: Body recovered of missing girl in Minnesota River

(ABC 6 News) - UPDATE - The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says the body of girl who was last seen struggling in the waters of the Minnesota River Thursday evening has been recovered. In an 11am news conference Friday, authorities said the deceased body of 8-year-old Willow Rae...
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
kfgo.com

Bloomington boy faces drug overdose charges

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A 17-year-old boy is charged in the fatal drug overdose of a 15-year-old girl from West St. Paul. The Dakota County Attorney’s office says the teen from Bloomington is facing one count of third-degree murder for providing the fentanyl that resulted in her death. The girl was unconscious and not breathing on the morning of Apr. 20 and later died in the hospital.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
1520 The Ticket

The Two Most Stolen Cars in Minnesota in June Will Surprise You

The numbers are in from June when it comes to car thefts in Minnesota, and the two makes of cars that are stolen the most are surprising. It's not a surprise that parts of Minnesota, specifically the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, are experiencing an increase in crime. And vehicle theft has been one of those categories of crime that seems to be increasing the most. In fact, according to this Fox-9 story, the metro area has seen an 'epidemic' of vehicle thefts, as the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office called it. Car thefts have been 'exploding' since last December, the story said.
fox9.com

Cougar killed near Highway 13 in Shakopee

SHAKOPEE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man in Shakopee caught a rare wildlife sighting on camera after he spotted a cougar, but it was later found dead after being hit by a vehicle. Andrew Pastrana said he was driving home with his family when he saw a coyote roaming around. Then, he thought he saw another one nearby. He took a picture of the animal and got closer to it, only to realize it was actually a mountain lion.
SHAKOPEE, MN
KAAL-TV

Southeastern Minnesota hit with severe storms

(ABC 6 News) - Saturday afternoon southeastern Minnesota was hit with severe thunderstorms that brought damaging winds and lots and lots of rain. In Rochester, the heavy rain made lowered visibility behind the wheel. The wind made the rain sift across the roadways, and were so strong it knocked over trees in peoples yards and onto the roads.
ROCHESTER, MN
Fun 104.3

Man Arrested After Escaping Custody in Anoka County

Anoka, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minneapolis man has been arrested after he escaped from a squad car while being transported to the Anoka County Jail Facility Wednesday afternoon. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said 30-year-old Terence Martin, an Anoka County Jail detainee, was being transported to the jail facility by an Anoka County Sheriff’s Office deputy in a squad just before 4:30 p.m.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
northmetrotv.com

Local Decision 2022 – Anoka County Sheriff

In 2022, the following candidates will be on the primary ballot:. About the Candidate: I was born and raised in the City of Anoka. I have a four-year degree from Saint Cloud State University in criminal justice. I have been involved with law enforcement for 21 years—almost 19 years as a licensed police officer. I have worked undercover on narcotics and violent crimes for over three years. For the last ten years, I have served as a Use of Force Instructor, Firearms Instructor, Field Training Officer, and SWAT team member. I married my wife Kyleen almost 12 years and have three children. I am a deacon with Grace Baptist Church. My children participate in American Heritage Girls and Trail life USA and gymnastics. Our family loves to be outdoors, camping, four-wheel riding,gardening, and hunting in our free time.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
Fun 104.3

Fun 104.3

Rochester, MN
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
866K+
Views
ABOUT

Fun 104.3 is Southeast Minnesota's home for all of the greatest hits. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester and the Southeast Minnesota area. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://fun1043.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy