Cliff Meredith has been a Real Estate Broker for more than 40 years and is currently Broker of Meredith Fine Properties. He specializes in Eastern Shore of Maryland waterfront homes, estates, and farms. Cliff has held the title of “Highest Volume in Combined Sales Among All Agents in Talbot County,” for over 30 years and has a professional realty GRI designation. He is a private pilot and has a 100-ton Merchant Marine Masters license as well. Cliff served in the U.S. Army Reserve and the U.S. Air Force Reserve before attending Chesapeake College and Christian World College of Theology. He and his wife reside in Talbot County.

TALBOT COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO